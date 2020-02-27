More new coronavirus cases outside China than inside
South Korea confirms another 334 cases
South Korea confirmed 334 more cases of the novel coronavirus this morning, bringing the national total to 1,595, said the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been no new deaths. The national death toll remains at 12.
Among the 334 new cases, 307 are from the city of Daegu, where the outbreak has been concentrated -- a total of 1,017 cases have been from Daegu.
Four more cases are from North Gyeongsang Province, which surrounds Daegu.
Japan announces 7th coronavirus death
Japan’s health ministry has announced the country’s seventh death related to the novel coronavirus.
The patient was an 80-year-old man who lived in Tokyo. Health authorities said they have not yet found any evidence of direct contact with another infected patient.
3 more European countries confirm their first cases of coronavirus
Three more European countries have confirmed their first coronavirus cases, as the virus spreads across the continent.
Georgia, Romania and North Macedonia all confirmed their first case on Wednesday.
- North Macedonia: The case is a female patient who had visited Italy, the country at the center of the European outbreak. The patient had been in Italy for a month, and had been treated there, but wasn't tested for the virus. After returning to North Macedonia, she was “admitted to the infectious diseases clinic today in early hours of the morning,” and tested positive for the virus, said the country's health minister.
- Georgia: The patient is a Georgian citizen who arrived in in the country “from Iran through Azerbaijan, tested positive for the virus." He was immediately brought to the hospital, said the Georgian health minister, Ekaterine Tikaradze.
- Romania: The patient is a man from the southwestern county of Gorj, who had been in contact with an Italian national who was visiting Romania earlier this month, said the Romanian health minister.