South Korea confirmed 334 more cases of the novel coronavirus this morning, bringing the national total to 1,595, said the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been no new deaths. The national death toll remains at 12.

Among the 334 new cases, 307 are from the city of Daegu, where the outbreak has been concentrated -- a total of 1,017 cases have been from Daegu.

Four more cases are from North Gyeongsang Province, which surrounds Daegu.