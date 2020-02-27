Get caught up on the latest coronavirus updates

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on February 27. Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Scott Minerd managed money during the 2008 financial crisis and the bursting of the dotcom bubble. But the influential investor said he fears the coronavirus outbreak impact could exceed those events.

"This is possibly the worst thing I've seen in my career," Minerd, chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, told Bloomberg TV today.

Pointing to the spike in cases in South Korea and Italy, Minerd said the outbreak has the potential to "reel into something extremely serious."

"It's very hard to imagine a scenario where you could actually contain this thing. That's the thing that is very frightening," Minerd told Bloomberg.

Some context: The S&P 500 plunged into a correction today, signifying a 10% decline from previous highs. All three indexes are on track for their worst weekly percentage drops since October 2008 — and Minerd warned stocks could plunge further if the outbreak isn't contained.