South Korea has confirmed one new death in the southern city of Daegu and 169 additional coronavirus cases across the country, bringing the national total to 12 deaths and 1,146 cases.

More than half of all South Korean cases are linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious group in the south of the country.

The 12th death was a 73-year-old man who had previously suffered from diabetes and was a member of the Shincheonji group, according to Daegu's mayor.

A total of 134 of the latest 169 cases were also found in Daegu, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control.