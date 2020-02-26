A plane carrying American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arriving at Travis Air Force Base in California on February 16. Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP via Getty Images

An American coronavirus patient who was evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship is being transferred to Nebraska from Travis Air Force Base in California, according to a statement from Nebraska Medicine. The person is the spouse of another Diamond Princess evacuee, who arrived in Omaha for monitoring and treatment last week.

This patient is scheduled to arrive at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield tonight local time.

Their arrival brings the total number of people monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to 15, according to the statement. Thirteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus while two people remain negative.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus in the US.