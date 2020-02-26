Emergency measures worldwide as coronavirus fears spread
US soldier in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus
An American soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a US Forces Korea statement.
The soldier is a 23-year-old man stationed at Camp Carroll, and is the first US service member to test positive. He is currently self-quarantined at his off-base residence, said the statement.
“He visited Camp Walker on 24 Feb. and Camp Carroll 21-25 Feb. KCDC (Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and USFK (United States Forces Korea) health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed,” the statement said.
South Korea confirms 1 new death and 169 more coronavirus cases
South Korea has confirmed one new death in the southern city of Daegu and 169 additional coronavirus cases across the country, bringing the national total to 12 deaths and 1,146 cases.
More than half of all South Korean cases are linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious group in the south of the country.
The 12th death was a 73-year-old man who had previously suffered from diabetes and was a member of the Shincheonji group, according to Daegu's mayor.
A total of 134 of the latest 169 cases were also found in Daegu, according to the Korean Centers for Disease Control.
Coronavirus fears are weighing on Asian markets again
The coronavirus-related shock to US markets is once again carrying over to Asia Pacific.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.1% Wednesday, while South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) and Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) each dropped 1.5%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng (HSI) Index dropped 1.1%. China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) lost 1%.
The declines followed a terrible day in the United States, where the Dow (INDU) finished 879 points, or about 3.2% lower -- its second straight day of massive declines. The index has lost more than 2,000 points in total over the past four days.
The S&P 500 (DVS) closed down 3%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) fell 2.8%. Futures for all three major US indexes were up about 0.3% in after-hours trading.
Oil prices also tumbled again Tuesday. US oil settled 3% lower at $49.90 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude settled 2.4% lower at $54.95 a barrel. Futures improved slightly during Asian hours.
Algeria reports first case of coronavirus
Algeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to an announcement by Algerian health minister Abdel-Rahman Bin Bouzid on state-run broadcaster al-Nahar.
The patient is an Italian citizen who entered the North African country on February 17, the minister said. The patient was placed in quarantine, and is under close supervision.