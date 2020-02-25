Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as stocks fall over global concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak are roiling some global markets Tuesday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 3.1% in early trade. Markets in the country were closed Monday for a holiday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% Tuesday morning. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.8% after closing down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also slightly increased following a 1.8% decline on Monday.

A terrible day: The mixed showing in Asia Pacific followed a terrible day for US stocks. The Dow closed down 1,032 points -- a 3.6% drop -- for its worst day in two years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended the day down more than 3%, too.

