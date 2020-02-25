Global coronavirus cases surge past 80,000 as new outbreak clusters emerge
The coronavirus outbreak is rattling global markets
Fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak are roiling some global markets Tuesday.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 3.1% in early trade. Markets in the country were closed Monday for a holiday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% Tuesday morning. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1%.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.8% after closing down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also slightly increased following a 1.8% decline on Monday.
A terrible day: The mixed showing in Asia Pacific followed a terrible day for US stocks. The Dow closed down 1,032 points -- a 3.6% drop -- for its worst day in two years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended the day down more than 3%, too.
Read more here.
CDC raises travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised the travel advisory for South Korea to Warning Level 3, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea, because there is limited access to adequate medical care in novel coronavirus affected areas.
South Korea has a total of 893 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.