Global coronavirus cases surge past 80,000 as new outbreak clusters emerge
Westerdam cruise passenger who originally tested positive for coronavirus, now found to be negative
An 83-year-old American woman was the only passenger from the MS Westerdam cruise ship to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
She has been retested and is now found to be negative, according to a statement from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spokesperson Erin Burns.
The woman had flown to Malaysia to catch a flight back hone, but tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Two sequential tests on samples from that same person were negative," Burns said.
The ship had more than 2,000 people on board and was denied port entry in several countries before Cambodia gave permission for it to dock, according to Holland America Line, the company that owns the cruise ship.
All passengers have disembarked from the ship, and "additional testing of more than 1,500 passengers from the Westerdam was negative," Burns said.
To date, none of the ship's passengers are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
Coronavirus will "decrease earnings and growth" around the world, analyst says
Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial, said in a statement Monday, “The coronavirus might be slowing in mainland China, but the huge jump over the weekend to various other countries has many reassessing 2020 growth estimates."
Detrick continued:
"The (International Monetary Fund) already lowered China’s growth this year, but should the virus continue to spread to other parts of the world, we could see quickly decreasing earnings and growth outlooks.”
Asia stocks mixed: Some Asian stock markets tumbled on Tuesday as coronavirus fears mount.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 (N225) index plunged 3% in early trade. Markets in the country were closed Monday for a holiday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.5% Tuesday, while China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) dropped 2.5%.
South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) was up 0.6% after closing down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) also slightly increased following a 1.8% decline on Monday.
US stocks plunge: The mixed showing in Asia Pacific followed a terrible day for US stocks. US markets plunged almost 1,000 points on Monday, with the Dow closing down 1,032 points -- a 3.6% drop -- for its worst day in two years. That sharp drop wiped out the Dow’s gains for the year -- leaving the index slightly negative for 2020.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended the day down more than 3%, too.
Why health officials aren't calling coronavirus a pandemic
Health officials have yet to label the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic -- but they could be close to calling it one.
"We're on the knife's edge," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a longtime adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We're really on the brink," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes for Health.
Not there yet
On Monday, the World Health Organization's director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said coronavirus has pandemic potential -- but it’s not there yet.
Tedros said the decision to use the word pandemic is based on ongoing assessments of the geographic spread of the virus, severity and impact of the society and for the moment they are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus.
He said the virus is affecting countries across the world in different ways and requires a tailored response, adding it’s not a one-size-fits-all response.
Remember: There is no precise, mathematical definition of a pandemic.
Outbreaks get characterized as pandemics by epidemiologists -- who are not yet using the term.
That's because they've yet to see sustained transmission among people who have not recently traveled to China or had close contact with someone who recently traveled to China.
It's not enough for a cluster of disease in a country to exist and even spread -- it has to spread in a sustained way, from person to person, time and time again, through many generations of transmission.
Right now, certain countries may still be able to contain the clusters of disease they are experiencing, and if they snuff out the outbreaks before they progress and achieve sustained transmission, they will have avoided a pandemic.
Major American companies are reeling from coronavirus
A growing number of major American companies are saying coronavirus is hurting their business.
Late Monday, United Airlines announced that it has suspended flights between the United States and four destinations in China, routes that represent approximately 5% of the company's planned capacity, because of the virus.
The airline said near-term demand for flights to China has fallen to near zero, and the demand for flights to the rest of its trans-Pacific routes has declined 75%.
The canceled flights were between the US and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong and will be suspended through April 24. United said that despite these "short-term" issues, the company believes "it will be in a strong position to deliver earnings growth in 2021 and beyond."
Read more here.
Bahrain suspends all flights from Dubai and Sharjah's international airports for 48 hours
Bahrain's aviation authority has suspended all incoming flights from Dubai International airport and Sharjah International Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, for 48 hours over coronavirus fears, according to the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
The statement, which was released on Tuesday shortly after midnight local time, said the suspension was “effective immediately.”
On Monday, Bahrain confirmed the country's second case of the novel coronavirus.
The patient is a Bahraini woman who arrived from Iran via Dubai, BNA reported.
CDC raises travel advisory for Italy and Iran to Level 2
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised its travel advisories for Italy and Iran to Alert Level 2, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
According to the CDC, both Italy and Iran are experiencing “sustained community spread of respiratory illness (COVID-19) caused by the novel coronavirus.”
Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel to these countries, the CDC recommends.
Travelers should also avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%–95% alcohol, the CDC says.
Also on Tuesday, the CDC raised its travel advisory for South Korea to Warning Level 3 -- recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.
South Korea reports 60 new cases of coronavirus. The country's total is now 893
South Korea recorded 60 additional cases of novel coronavirus overnight, bringing the country’s total to 893 cases, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.
Here's a breakdown of the new cases:
- Seoul: 2
- Busan: 3
- Daegu: 16
- Gyeonggi Province: 5
- North Gyeongsang Province: 33
- South Gyeongsang Province: 1
More than half of the country's total cases are associated with a branch of a religious group in the southern city of Daegu.
Death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 2,698
The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to more than 2,698 across the world.
Where the death toll stands:
China reported 71 new deaths on Monday, with 68 of those in Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak. The additional three deaths outside of Hubei brings the death toll in mainland China to 2,663, according to the country's National Health Commission.
There have been 35 deaths reported outside of mainland China. Here's a breakdown of those numbers:
- Iran: 12
- South Korea: 7
- Italy: 7
- Japan: 4
- Hong Kong: 2
- Philippines: 1
- France: 1
- Taiwan: 1
The cases:
Confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 508 on Monday. Of those cases, 499 were in Hubei province. That means according to the NHC, there were nine new cases reported outside of Hubei.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 77,658, bringing the global total to at least 80,067.
China's NHC added that a total of 27,323 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
Clusters of novel coronavirus outbreaks are spreading as cases surge in South Korea, Iran and Italy, though the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is still too early to declare a pandemic.
Here's what you should know:
The numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected at least 80,067 people worldwide and killed 2,698. Some 35 of those deaths occurred outside mainland China. In China, the vast majority of cases and deaths remain concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Areas of concern: South Korea reported 60 cases overnight, bringing the total there to 893. Iran is on the front line of the outbreak -- the health ministry has confirmed 61 cases and 12 deaths -- though one lawmaker in the city of Qom claims the death toll could be as high as 50. Iran's health ministry denies those claims. In Italy, about 100,000 people are affected by travel restrictions as seven people have died and at least 229 others have been infected with the virus.
More countries report first cases: Oman has announced its first two cases of the virus, after two Omani women returning from Iran tested positive. Meanwhile, an Iranian student who entered Iraq prior to the country's travel ban on Iran has been confirmed to have the virus.
Markets are nervous: US stocks plunged on mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus outside China to major economies. The Dow Jones index finished down more than 1,000 points at the closing bell on Monday, its worst day since February 2018.
Outbreak is not a pandemic: Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said it's too early to declare the novel coronavirus a pandemic -- but now is the time to prepare. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus has pandemic potential -- but it’s not there yet.
Military drills on hold: The US and South Korea are considering scaling back joint military exercises due to the coronavirus on the Korean Peninsula.
The situation in the US: There are now 53 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36 of whom were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Meanwhile, Alabama's mayor said the state was not prepared to handle coronavirus patients. President Donald Trump tweeted today that "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA."
Closing access to Iran: Due to Iran's outbreak, Oman has suspended flights to and from the country. Turkey, Pakistan and Iraq have closed their borders with Iran, while Kuwait Airways, Iraq Airways and Turkey have suspended flights to the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is banning its citizens from traveling to Iran and Thailand.