A helicopter takes off next to the Westerdam cruise ship in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP/Getty Images

An 83-year-old American woman was the only passenger from the MS Westerdam cruise ship to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

She has been retested and is now found to be negative, according to a statement from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spokesperson Erin Burns.

The woman had flown to Malaysia to catch a flight back hone, but tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Two sequential tests on samples from that same person were negative," Burns said.

The ship had more than 2,000 people on board and was denied port entry in several countries before Cambodia gave permission for it to dock, according to Holland America Line, the company that owns the cruise ship.

All passengers have disembarked from the ship, and "additional testing of more than 1,500 passengers from the Westerdam was negative," Burns said.

To date, none of the ship's passengers are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.