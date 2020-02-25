Global coronavirus cases surge past 80,000 as new outbreak clusters emerge
Death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 2,698
The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to more than 2,698 across the world.
Where the death toll stands:
China reported 71 new deaths on Monday, with 68 of those in Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak. The additional three deaths outside of Hubei brings the death toll in mainland China to 2,663, according to the country's National Health Commission.
There have been 35 deaths reported outside of mainland China. Here's a breakdown of those numbers:
- Iran: 12
- South Korea: 7
- Italy: 7
- Japan: 4
- Hong Kong: 2
- Philippines: 1
- France: 1
- Taiwan: 1
The cases:
Confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 508 on Monday. Of those cases, 499 were in Hubei province. That means according to the NHC, there were nine new cases reported outside of Hubei.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 77,658, bringing the global total to at least 80,067.
China's NHC added that a total of 27,323 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
Clusters of novel coronavirus outbreaks are spreading as cases surge in South Korea, Iran and Italy, though the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is still too early to declare a pandemic.
Here's what you should know:
The numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected at least 80,067 people worldwide and killed 2,698. Some 35 of those deaths occurred outside mainland China. In China, the vast majority of cases and deaths remain concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Areas of concern: South Korea reported 60 cases overnight, bringing the total there to 893. Iran is on the front line of the outbreak -- the health ministry has confirmed 61 cases and 12 deaths -- though one lawmaker in the city of Qom claims the death toll could be as high as 50. In Italy, about 100,000 people are affected by travel restrictions as seven people have died and at least 229 others have been infected with the virus.
More countries report first cases: Oman has announced its first two cases of the virus, after two Omani women returning from Iran tested positive. Meanwhile, an Iranian student who entered Iraq prior to the country's travel ban on Iran has been confirmed to have the virus.
Markets are nervous: US stocks plunged on mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus outside China to major economies. The Dow Jones index finished down more than 1,000 points at the closing bell on Monday, its worst day since February 2018.
Outbreak is not a pandemic: Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said it's too early to declare the novel coronavirus a pandemic -- but now is the time to prepare. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the virus has pandemic potential -- but it’s not there yet.
Military drills on hold: The US and South Korea are considering scaling back joint military exercises due to the coronavirus on the Korean Peninsula.
The situation in the US: There are now 53 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36 of whom were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Meanwhile, Alabama's mayor said the state was not prepared to handle coronavirus patients. President Donald Trump tweeted today that "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA."
Closing access to Iran: Due to Iran's outbreak, Oman has suspended flights to and from the country. Turkey, Pakistan and Iraq have closed their borders with Iran, while Kuwait Airways, Iraq Airways and Turkey have suspended flights to the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is banning its citizens from traveling to Iran and Thailand.
The coronavirus outbreak is rattling global markets
Fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak are roiling some global markets Tuesday.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 3.1% in early trade. Markets in the country were closed Monday for a holiday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% Tuesday morning. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1%.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.8% after closing down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also slightly increased following a 1.8% decline on Monday.
A terrible day: The mixed showing in Asia Pacific followed a terrible day for US stocks. The Dow closed down 1,032 points -- a 3.6% drop -- for its worst day in two years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended the day down more than 3%, too.
Read more here.
CDC raises travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised the travel advisory for South Korea to Warning Level 3, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea, because there is limited access to adequate medical care in novel coronavirus affected areas.
South Korea has a total of 893 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.