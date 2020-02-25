World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Global coronavirus cases surge past 80,000 as new outbreak clusters emerge

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 9:28 p.m. ET, February 24, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

The coronavirus outbreak is rattling global markets

From CNN's Laura He

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as stocks fall over global concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus. 
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as stocks fall over global concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak are roiling some global markets Tuesday. 

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 3.1% in early trade. Markets in the country were closed Monday for a holiday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% Tuesday morning. China's Shanghai Composite dropped 1%. 

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.8% after closing down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also slightly increased following a 1.8% decline on Monday.

A terrible day: The mixed showing in Asia Pacific followed a terrible day for US stocks. The Dow closed down 1,032 points -- a 3.6% drop -- for its worst day in two years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended the day down more than 3%, too.

Read more here.

6 min ago

CDC raises travel advisory for South Korea to Level 3

CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.
CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea. CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised the travel advisory for South Korea to Warning Level 3, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea, because there is limited access to adequate medical care in novel coronavirus affected areas.

South Korea has a total of 893 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.