New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at Parliament on February 19, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand will extend its border restrictions for eight more days amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions include a ban on all foreigners who visited or transited through mainland China in the past 14 days, the country’s immigration agency said. New Zealand citizens and residents will still be allowed to enter, but they will be required to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

“Today I can confirm that temporary travel restrictions on travel from mainland China will remain in place for a further eight days to protect against the spread of the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

This means the restrictions will be in place until at least March 3.

The travel ban will not be applied to Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan.

New Zealand has not confirmed any cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10pET Sunday.