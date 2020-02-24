A father and son were confirmed to have coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the number of cases in Taiwan to 28.

The father is in his 80s, while the son is in his 50s, the island's Central Epidemic Command Center said. Neither has any recent travel history, but authorities believe they may have got the virus from one of their relatives, who visited mainland China.

Asia cases rising: South Korea and Japan are facing two of the largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus outside of mainland China.

The number of cases in South Korea is now more than 600, with a large number of infections linked to a branch of a religious group in the south of the country.

In Japan, 149 people across the country have been diagnosed with the virus in addition to the more than 690 former passengers of the Diamond Princess with the virus.

There are now four deaths from the virus in Japan and six in South Korea.