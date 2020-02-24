Public health officials in Ontario, Canada, have confirmed a new "presumptive positive case" of the novel coronavirus.

The woman arrived in Canada from China on Friday with an "intermittent cough that was improving," the Ontario Ministry of Health said in a news release. She went to the emergency department at North York General Hospital, in Toronto, at the advice of Telehealth Ontario.

Lab tests indicated the patient was "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus. Officials are awaiting final confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

The patient was discharged and is in self-isolation, the news release said. Officials said there was a low risk that the patient was infectious, and she's had limited exposure to other people since she arrived in Canada. Officials are working to contact airplane passengers who might have been in close proximity to the patient.

David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said:

"Because of all the proper protocols and procedures that are in place to contain this virus and exposure to others was limited, I want to assure the public that the risk to Ontarians remains low. Protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the province remains our top priority and we continue to vigilantly monitor for and contain any and all new cases."

Canada had nine confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, according to the country's Public Health Agency.