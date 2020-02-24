South Korean cases surge past 600 as global epidemic grows
Canadian officials confirm new case of coronavirus in Ontario
Public health officials in Ontario, Canada, have confirmed a new "presumptive positive case" of the novel coronavirus.
The woman arrived in Canada from China on Friday with an "intermittent cough that was improving," the Ontario Ministry of Health said in a news release. She went to the emergency department at North York General Hospital, in Toronto, at the advice of Telehealth Ontario.
Lab tests indicated the patient was "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus. Officials are awaiting final confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
The patient was discharged and is in self-isolation, the news release said. Officials said there was a low risk that the patient was infectious, and she's had limited exposure to other people since she arrived in Canada. Officials are working to contact airplane passengers who might have been in close proximity to the patient.
David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said:
"Because of all the proper protocols and procedures that are in place to contain this virus and exposure to others was limited, I want to assure the public that the risk to Ontarians remains low. Protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the province remains our top priority and we continue to vigilantly monitor for and contain any and all new cases."
Canada had nine confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, according to the country's Public Health Agency.
Taiwan confirms 2 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing total to 28
A father and son were confirmed to have coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the number of cases in Taiwan to 28.
The father is in his 80s, while the son is in his 50s, the island's Central Epidemic Command Center said. Neither has any recent travel history, but authorities believe they may have got the virus from one of their relatives, who visited mainland China.
Asia cases rising: South Korea and Japan are facing two of the largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus outside of mainland China.
The number of cases in South Korea is now more than 600, with a large number of infections linked to a branch of a religious group in the south of the country.
In Japan, 149 people across the country have been diagnosed with the virus in addition to the more than 690 former passengers of the Diamond Princess with the virus.
There are now four deaths from the virus in Japan and six in South Korea.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
Fears are mounting in the Middle East and Europe, after a spike in coronavirus cases there this weekend. Last week it seemed like numbers were stabilizing in China; now, authorities worldwide are racing to contain the virus' spread, as some countries report their first cases.
Here's the latest on the outbreak:
- The numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 78,000 people worldwide and killed 2,465. 23 of those deaths occurred outside mainland China. Inside China, the vast majority of cases and deaths remain concentrated in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
- Religious group in South Korea: There are 602 cases and 6 deaths in South Korea. More than half the total cases are linked to a branch of a controversial religious group -- members of the group congregate in a way that puts them in close contact with one another for long periods of time. Around 9,300 members are being put into self-isolation and will be tested.
- Cases spike in Italy: Italy's confirmed cases surged from three on Friday morning to 152 on Sunday -- the biggest outbreak outside of Asia. Three people have died in Italy. Authorities have announced sweeping closures, quarantines, and emergency measures.
- Spread in the Middle East: Iran has confirmed 43 cases of the virus, including eight deaths. With fears rising, Turkey and Afghanistan have shut their borders with Iran. Lebanon and Israel have also reported their first cases.