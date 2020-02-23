Coronavirus cases spike in South Korea and Italy, as China outbreak continues to grow

Three weeks ago, Lisa Wang was fighting a high fever when she was turned away from an overflowing hospital in Wuhan, the central Chinese city mired in a deadly coronavirus crisis.

A chest scan showed her lungs were infected, but she couldn't get treated for the novel coronavirus she likely had because there weren't enough beds at the Wuhan Third Hospital, a doctor told her. Instead, she was given medication and instructed to self-quarantine at home.

But on Tuesday, despite having recovered from the illness and been given the all-clear, the 30-year-old lawyer said she was forced into a makeshift quarantine center at a technology park -- putting her at risk of cross-infection with hundreds of other patients warehoused in the bare-bones facility.

"They couldn't provide me with a hospital when I was sick. Now when I'm recovered, they forced me into one," Wang, who asked to use a pseudonym for fear of repercussions, told CNN over the phone.

"I'm very angry, because I feel I shouldn't have come here," she said.

Wang's involuntary relocation to the center was part of escalating government efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 2,200 lives and infected more than 76,000 people worldwide.

Under the measures, individuals deemed to be high risk -- either those with signs of the virus, or those who have come into close contact with confirmed cases -- are removed from the population and placed into hundreds of temporary isolation centers set up across the city.

Wang is among thousands caught in the web of restrictive measures now in place in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak since the virus emerged in mid-December.

Read more here