Coronavirus cases spike in South Korea and Italy, as China outbreak continues to grow

Almost 100 people died of the novel coronavirus in mainland China Saturday, as the global death toll hit 2,461.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), there were 97 new deaths reported in mainland China on Saturday, all but one of which were in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak. Of the total deaths, 2,442 have been in mainland China.

Deaths outside China: 19 people have died outside of mainland China. Iran has reported five deaths from the coronavirus, while South Korea has reported four and Japan has reported three deaths, while Hong Kong and Italy each reported two. Taiwan, the Philippines, and France have each reported one death.

Confirmed cases. There have been 1,782 confirmed cases of the virus outside of mainland China. On Saturday, confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 648 to reach a total of 76,936. Of those 648 new confirmed cases, 630 were in Hubei province.

The NHC added that a total of 22,888 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.