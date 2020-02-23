Coronavirus cases spike in South Korea and Italy, as China outbreak continues to grow
Death toll from virus tops 2,460 globally as 97 new deaths reported in mainland China
Almost 100 people died of the novel coronavirus in mainland China Saturday, as the global death toll hit 2,461.
According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), there were 97 new deaths reported in mainland China on Saturday, all but one of which were in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak. Of the total deaths, 2,442 have been in mainland China.
Deaths outside China: 19 people have died outside of mainland China. Iran has reported five deaths from the coronavirus, while South Korea has reported four and Japan has reported three deaths, while Hong Kong and Italy each reported two. Taiwan, the Philippines, and France have each reported one death.
Confirmed cases. There have been 1,782 confirmed cases of the virus outside of mainland China. On Saturday, confirmed cases in mainland China increased by 648 to reach a total of 76,936. Of those 648 new confirmed cases, 630 were in Hubei province.
The NHC added that a total of 22,888 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Two more deaths, 123 additional coronavirus cases confirmed in South Korea
An outbreak of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has worsen with two more deaths and 123 more cases confirmed Sunday.
Four people have died of the virus in South Korea. The newest cases increase the total number of confirmed infections to 556, according to South Korea's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
One of the deaths occurred on Saturday and the other on Sunday -- there is an investigation ongoing into the relationship between the deaths and the disease. One of the deaths was a man in his 50s, who was being treated in hospital in North Gyeongsang province, where 92 other cases have been confirmed.
Of the 123 new cases, 93 are from the southern city of Daegu, where a major outbreak has been ongoing, centered around churches related to the Shincheonji religious group. At least 75 of the new cases were linked to the group.
Diamond Princess evacuee tests positive in Australia
A 57-year-old woman, who was recently evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Australia, officials confirmed.
The Queensland woman had been a passenger on the ship, which was docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama for over two-weeks under quarantine.
There are now 22 confirmed cases of the virus in Australia.
Paul Kelly, deputy chief medical officer, said in a statement that the woman is being moved from the Manigurr-ma Village quarantine facility in Darwin to Queensland for treatment.
There has been concern that efforts to contain the outbreak to the Diamond Princess have failed, with multiple cases of the virus confirmed among passengers who have since disembarked and returned home.
Infected evacuees: As of February 22, seven passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Australia.
From one-time Chinese capital to coronavirus epicenter, Wuhan has a long history that the West had forgotten
Before the novel coronavirus outbreak hit Wuhan in December, the exact whereabouts -- and even existence -- of the central Chinese city had slipped from the general public's awareness in the West.
But it wasn't always that way.
Two generations ago, this city of 11 million people, on the junction of the Yangtze and Han Rivers, 600 miles upstream, in central China, was known through the West as a major industrial city.
It was somewhere many European powers had a consulate, a place where major Western and Japanese trading firms, and international textile and engineering companies, had factories and sales offices.
It was a regular overseas posting for customs officers, steamboat captains, traders and consuls. Wuhan was also a cradle of China's revolution in 1911. A quarter of a century later, it stood defiantly as the beleaguered wartime capital of nationalist China.
Hong Kong confirms additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing total to 69
Health officials in Hong Kong have confirmed an additional case of the novel coronavirus bringing the territory-wide total to 69 cases.
In a press release issued Sunday, the city's Center for Health Protection said the latest case involved a 96-year-old woman with underlying illness.
The women developed a fever and cough on February 13 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 22, the same day she was admitted to hospital. According to health authorities, the patient had no travel history during the incubation period.
As of February 22, out of the 69 confirmed cases, 11 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus and been discharged from hospital.
Two people have died of the coronavirus in Hong Kong since the outbreak began.
Singapore confirms three more cases of novel coronavirus
Three more novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the city-wide total to 89 cases, according to health officials.
The Ministry of Health said in a press release that one of the new cases was a 32-year-old male Singapore citizen who had been evacuated from Wuhan on February 9, with a group of Singaporeans.
The other two new cases were a 30-year-old female Singapore citizen and a 41-year-old Singapore male permanent resident, according to the Ministry of Health. Both had no recent travel history to China.
As of February 22, out of the 89 confirmed cases in Singapore, 49 had fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and been discharged from hospital. Of the remaining 40 cases still in hospital, five were in critical condition.
Healthy Wuhan residents say they were forced into mass coronavirus quarantine, risking infection
Three weeks ago, Lisa Wang was fighting a high fever when she was turned away from an overflowing hospital in Wuhan, the central Chinese city mired in a deadly coronavirus crisis.
A chest scan showed her lungs were infected, but she couldn't get treated for the novel coronavirus she likely had because there weren't enough beds at the Wuhan Third Hospital, a doctor told her. Instead, she was given medication and instructed to self-quarantine at home.
But on Tuesday, despite having recovered from the illness and been given the all-clear, the 30-year-old lawyer said she was forced into a makeshift quarantine center at a technology park -- putting her at risk of cross-infection with hundreds of other patients warehoused in the bare-bones facility.
"They couldn't provide me with a hospital when I was sick. Now when I'm recovered, they forced me into one," Wang, who asked to use a pseudonym for fear of repercussions, told CNN over the phone.
"I'm very angry, because I feel I shouldn't have come here," she said.
Wang's involuntary relocation to the center was part of escalating government efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 2,200 lives and infected more than 76,000 people worldwide.
Under the measures, individuals deemed to be high risk -- either those with signs of the virus, or those who have come into close contact with confirmed cases -- are removed from the population and placed into hundreds of temporary isolation centers set up across the city.
Wang is among thousands caught in the web of restrictive measures now in place in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak since the virus emerged in mid-December.
Global death toll rises to 2,458 as Hubei province in China reports more deaths
The Hubei health authority reported that 96 more people died of the coronavirus in China's Hubei province on Saturday, February 22, raising the death toll in the outbreak's epicenter to 2,346.
Hubei authorities confirmed an additional 630 cases of the virus in Hubei on Saturday, including 32 cases in prison. The total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak is now 64,084.
There are 40,127 patients hospitalized in Hubei, including 1,845 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority, and 15,299 patients have been discharged.
The Hubei report brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 2,441. The global death toll is at least 2,458, with 17 deaths outside of mainland China. Iran has reported five deaths from the coronavirus, while Japan has reported three deaths, and Hong Kong, Italy and South Korea reach reported two deaths. Taiwan, the Philippines, and France have each reported one death.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now exceeds 78,572, with the vast majority of cases in mainland China.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later today.