Coronavirus cases spike in South Korea and Italy, as China outbreak continues to grow

Before the novel coronavirus outbreak hit Wuhan in December, the exact whereabouts -- and even existence -- of the central Chinese city had slipped from the general public's awareness in the West.

But it wasn't always that way.

Two generations ago, this city of 11 million people, on the junction of the Yangtze and Han Rivers, 600 miles upstream, in central China, was known through the West as a major industrial city.

It was somewhere many European powers had a consulate, a place where major Western and Japanese trading firms, and international textile and engineering companies, had factories and sales offices.

It was a regular overseas posting for customs officers, steamboat captains, traders and consuls. Wuhan was also a cradle of China's revolution in 1911. A quarter of a century later, it stood defiantly as the beleaguered wartime capital of nationalist China.

Read more here