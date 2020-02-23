Coronavirus cases spike in South Korea and Italy, as China outbreak continues to grow
Singapore confirms three more cases of novel coronavirus
Three more novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the city-wide total to 89 cases, according to health officials.
The Ministry of Health said in a press release that one of the new cases was a 32-year-old male Singapore citizen who had been evacuated from Wuhan on February 9, with a group of Singaporeans.
The other two new cases were a 30-year-old female Singapore citizen and a 41-year-old Singapore male permanent resident, according to the Ministry of Health. Both had no recent travel history to China.
As of February 22, out of the 89 confirmed cases in Singapore, 49 had fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and been discharged from hospital. Of the remaining 40 cases still in hospital, five were in critical condition.
Healthy Wuhan residents say they were forced into mass coronavirus quarantine, risking infection
Three weeks ago, Lisa Wang was fighting a high fever when she was turned away from an overflowing hospital in Wuhan, the central Chinese city mired in a deadly coronavirus crisis.
A chest scan showed her lungs were infected, but she couldn't get treated for the novel coronavirus she likely had because there weren't enough beds at the Wuhan Third Hospital, a doctor told her. Instead, she was given medication and instructed to self-quarantine at home.
But on Tuesday, despite having recovered from the illness and been given the all-clear, the 30-year-old lawyer said she was forced into a makeshift quarantine center at a technology park -- putting her at risk of cross-infection with hundreds of other patients warehoused in the bare-bones facility.
"They couldn't provide me with a hospital when I was sick. Now when I'm recovered, they forced me into one," Wang, who asked to use a pseudonym for fear of repercussions, told CNN over the phone.
"I'm very angry, because I feel I shouldn't have come here," she said.
Wang's involuntary relocation to the center was part of escalating government efforts to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 2,200 lives and infected more than 76,000 people worldwide.
Under the measures, individuals deemed to be high risk -- either those with signs of the virus, or those who have come into close contact with confirmed cases -- are removed from the population and placed into hundreds of temporary isolation centers set up across the city.
Wang is among thousands caught in the web of restrictive measures now in place in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak since the virus emerged in mid-December.
Global death toll rises to 2,458 as Hubei province in China reports more deaths
The Hubei health authority reported that 96 more people died of the coronavirus in China's Hubei province on Saturday, February 22, raising the death toll in the outbreak's epicenter to 2,346.
Hubei authorities confirmed an additional 630 cases of the virus in Hubei on Saturday, including 32 cases in prison. The total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak is now 64,084.
There are 40,127 patients hospitalized in Hubei, including 1,845 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority, and 15,299 patients have been discharged.
The Hubei report brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 2,441. The global death toll is at least 2,458, with 17 deaths outside of mainland China. Iran has reported five deaths from the coronavirus, while Japan has reported three deaths, and Hong Kong, Italy and South Korea reach reported two deaths. Taiwan, the Philippines, and France have each reported one death.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now exceeds 78,572, with the vast majority of cases in mainland China.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later today.