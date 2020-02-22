BREAKING: South Korea just reported another 87 new cases. That makes 229 in 24 hours

A disinfection worker wears protective gear and prepares to disinfect against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea reported an additional 87 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 433, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of cases reported in the past 24 hours stands at 229, after 142 new cases were confirmed overnight.

Here's a breakdown of the 87 new cases:

Daegu city: 55

55 North Gyeongsang province (which surrounds Daegu): 14

14 Gangwon province: 5

5 Gyeonggi province: 4

4 Seoul: 3

3 Gwangju: 2

2 Daejon: 1

1 Busan: 1

1 Ulsan: 1

1 South Jeolla: 1

The statement added that among the 87 new cases, 62 are linked with the Shincheonji religious group, and three cases are linked with Cheongdo Daenam hospital, in North Gyeongsang province.