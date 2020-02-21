The building that houses the quarantine unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen on Tuesday in Omaha. Josh Funk/AP

Eleven evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship flown out by the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In total, 13 of the US evacuees were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center earlier this week for testing, according to a news release from the UNMC.

All but two tested positive, the release said.

The 13 evacuees were transported from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan to the US on February 17 on two separate flights.

Ten of the evacuees taken to UNMC are in a quarantine unit, while three others are in the Nebraska Biocontainment unit, according to the release..