South Korea coronavirus cases pass 150
Global death toll from coronavirus rises
Another 115 people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province on Thursday, the Hubei health authority announced today, raising the death toll in the province to 2,144.
Hubei is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak and has seen the vast majority of infections and deaths since the epidemic began.
Hubei authorities confirmed an additional 411 cases of the virus in the province on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 62,442.
By the numbers: The Hubei report brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 2,23. The global death toll is at least 2,247, with 11 deaths outside of mainland China.
Japan has reported three deaths from the coronavirus, while Hong Kong and Iran have each reported two. Taiwan, the Philippines, South Korea and France have each reported one death.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 76,691 with the vast majority of cases in mainland China.
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know
Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, announced 411 new cases today, after authorities changed the definition of a "confirmed case."
Only patients who have tested positive for the virus are now counted in the official figures, Chinese authorities said on Thursday.
Here's the latest:
Cases increase: The confirmed number of cases in mainland China have increased by 889, according to the country's National Health Commission. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 75,465, bringing the global total to 76,691.
Death toll rises: The number of people killed by the virus continues to rise, with 118 more deaths announced in mainland China today -- 115 of them in Hubei. In total, the global death toll is now 2,247.
South Korea cases spike: 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in one day in South Korea, bringing the total in the country to 156. One person in South Korea has died from the virus.
A large number of patients are members of a church in the country's southeast.
South Korea and Japan now have the largest number of cases outside of mainland China.
Evacuees test positive: Several passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the United States and Australia have tested positive for the coronavirus, local health authorities say.
In the US, 11 out of 13 Diamond Princess evacuees who were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for testing have been confirmed to be infected.
Two Australian evacuees who have been infected are being housed in a special isolation unit at the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility.
In total, 626 cases of the coronavirus have been linked to the stricken ship, including two deaths.
Passengers disembark: More passengers who have tested negative for the virus are expected to leave the Diamond Princess today, the third day of departures from the formerly quarantined ship.
Travel warning: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new travel advisory for Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC advises travelers to “practice usual precautions,” in accordance with a “Watch - Level 1” notice out of three possible levels. Yesterday, the agency listed the first travel notice outside of mainland China -- for Hong Kong, which also carries the “Level 1” advisory.
Iraq closes borders to Iranian travelers for three days over coronavirus fears
Iranians won't be allowed to travel to Iraq over the countries' shared land borders for three days after five cases of the coronavirus were reported in Iran.
The Iraqi Border Ports Authority announced the new measures on Thursday. Two people have now died from the virus in Iran.
Any Iraqi nationals currently in Iran will be able to return to the country but have to stay 14 days in quarantine in their homes to make sure they are not infected, the Iraqi government said.
Flights suspended: Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on Thursday until further notice and advised its citizens not to travel to the southern Iranian city of Qom.
“Kuwaiti Airlines announces that, upon instructions from the Ministry of Health and the General Administration of Civil Aviation, it has been decided to suspend the operation of all its flights to the Islamic Republic of Iran from starting today until another notice due to the discovery of a number of cases infected with coronavirus and to avoid any possibility of transmission of the virus between passengers,” the airline said in a statement.
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said in a statement that it is advising citizens not to travel to the Iranian city of Qom. Those returning from Qom will be put into 14-day quarantine to ensure they do not carry the virus.
Eleven evacuees from Diamond Princess test positive for coronavirus in US
Eleven evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship flown out by the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In total, 13 of the US evacuees were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center earlier this week for testing, according to a news release from the UNMC.
All but two tested positive, the release said.
The 13 evacuees were transported from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan to the US on February 17 on two separate flights.
Ten of the evacuees taken to UNMC are in a quarantine unit, while three others are in the Nebraska Biocontainment unit, according to the release..
South Korea announces 52 new coronavirus cases overnight
There has been a sharp jump in new cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea since Thursday, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced today.
A total of 52 new cases were diagnosed in just one day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156.
Among the new cases, 39 are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu. South Korean authorities said Thursday they were looking to test the entire congregation.
Moon and Xi agree to information sharing: As the outbreak worsens in South Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for 32 minutes on Thursday, agreeing to share information about the two countries’ clinical treatment experiences.
In a written statement, South Korea’s Blue House said that Xi ran Moon through how China had been handling its coronavirus outbreak.
He told Moon that “the Chinese people has broken away from the initial fear and are seeing the prospect and hope of overcoming the infectious disease.”
Two Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees test positive for novel coronavirus in Australia
Two passengers from Australia who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Brendan Murphy, chief medical officer for the Australian government, said in a statement that 164 evacuees from the cruise ship arrived at the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility on Thursday to begin their 14-day quarantine.
But on arrival, six passengers were identified to have minor respiratory symptoms or fevers. They were moved into isolation and tested, where two tested positive for the virus.
Murphy said both patients "remain well" and are being housed in a special isolation unit at the quarantine facility. He added that "the development of positive cases after return to Australia is not unexpected" since there was continued evidence of spread of infection onboard the Diamond Princess.
Australia now has 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Passengers departing: The Diamond Princess passengers are expected to continue leaving the cruise ship today, after going through 14 days of quarantine onboard.
The final passengers are expected to leave the ship in the next couple of days.
At least 626 cases of the coronavirus have been linked to the ship, including the deaths of two Japanese passengers in their 80s.