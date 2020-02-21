A laboratory technician holds virus samples at a laboratory in Hengyang in China's central Henan province, on February 19. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, announced 411 new cases today, after authorities changed the definition of a "confirmed case."

Only patients who have tested positive for the virus are now counted in the official figures, Chinese authorities said on Thursday.

Here's the latest:

Cases increase: The confirmed number of cases in mainland China have increased by 889, according to the country's National Health Commission. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 75,465, bringing the global total to 76,691.

Death toll rises: The number of people killed by the virus continues to rise, with 118 more deaths announced in mainland China today -- 115 of them in Hubei. In total, the global death toll is now 2,247.

South Korea cases spike: 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in one day in South Korea, bringing the total in the country to 156. One person in South Korea has died from the virus.

A large number of patients are members of a church in the country's southeast.

South Korea and Japan now have the largest number of cases outside of mainland China.

Evacuees test positive: Several passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the United States and Australia have tested positive for the coronavirus, local health authorities say.

In the US, 11 out of 13 Diamond Princess evacuees who were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for testing have been confirmed to be infected.

Two Australian evacuees who have been infected are being housed in a special isolation unit at the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility.

In total, 626 cases of the coronavirus have been linked to the stricken ship, including two deaths.

Passengers disembark: More passengers who have tested negative for the virus are expected to leave the Diamond Princess today, the third day of departures from the formerly quarantined ship.

Travel warning: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new travel advisory for Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC advises travelers to “practice usual precautions,” in accordance with a “Watch - Level 1” notice out of three possible levels. Yesterday, the agency listed the first travel notice outside of mainland China -- for Hong Kong, which also carries the “Level 1” advisory.