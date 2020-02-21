There has been a sharp jump in new cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea since Thursday, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced today.

A total of 52 new cases were diagnosed in just one day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156.

Among the new cases, 39 are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu. South Korean authorities said Thursday they were looking to test the entire congregation.

Moon and Xi agree to information sharing: As the outbreak worsens in South Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone for 32 minutes on Thursday, agreeing to share information about the two countries’ clinical treatment experiences.

In a written statement, South Korea’s Blue House said that Xi ran Moon through how China had been handling its coronavirus outbreak.

He told Moon that “the Chinese people has broken away from the initial fear and are seeing the prospect and hope of overcoming the infectious disease.”