Coronavirus global death toll rises to more than 2,100
China cuts key lending rate as it battles coronavirus
China has cut a key lending rate today as the country tries to shore up the economy and thwart long-term damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
The People’s Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 4.05% from 4.15%. It also lowered its five-year rate to 4.75% from 4.8%.
The LPR, which banks charge corporate clients for new loans, is a new benchmark that China introduced in August. Thursday’s cuts were widely expected -- the economy has been slowing down and the coronavirus has been damaging to business this year.
Billions in losses: China’s central bank will likely keep loosening its purse strings in the coming weeks, according to analysts at Capital Economics. They pointed out that the coronavirus has started to weigh on employment.
“But rate cuts alone will provide limited relief to the millions of small private firms that are suffering the most from the epidemic and are poorly served by the formal banking,” the analysts added.
Some analysts and state-run media have already said that the coronavirus fallout could cost the Chinese economy a few percentage points of growth. In dollar terms, that could lose the country more than $60 billion.
Diamond Princess passengers from Canada and Israel due to disembark from the ship
The steady departure of passengers from the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is expected to continue today.
Passengers who have completed quarantine aboard the ship will be allowed to disembark, with citizens of Canada and Israel among those expected to leave.
Diamond Princess captain Stefano Ravera announced that the process of disembarking passengers will begin at 10:30 a.m. local time.
He said passengers from Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan would also be leaving.
A total of 624 cases of the novel coronavirus are linked to the ship.
Canadian passengers test positive: But not all the Canadian cruise goers will be heading home. According to Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, 47 out of the 256 Canadians onboard have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Even Canadian citizens who tested negative will be required to undergo another medical screening upon their arrival back in Canada.
If they're healthy they'll be taken to Cornwall, Ontario, for another 14 days of quarantine.
Global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 2,100
More than 2,100 people have died from the novel coronavirus across the globe, according to the latest figures released on Wednesday.
The Hubei health authority reported that 108 more people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the epicenter since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak to 2,029. The Hubei report brings the total number of deaths in mainland China to at least 2,112.
The global death toll from coronavirus has risen to at least 2,120, with eight deaths reported outside of mainland China. Hong Kong and Iran have each reported two deaths from coronavirus. Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France have each reported one death.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now exceeds 76,262, with the vast majority of cases in mainland China.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.