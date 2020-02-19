Coronavirus death toll rises above 2,000 worldwide
Pompeo: US 'hopeful' China will be transparent on the coronavirus
With many questions still remaining around the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Tuesday for open sharing of research on the virus.
"We hope that every country that has information, this includes China, will be completely open and transparent. It took us too long to get the medical experts into country,” Pompeo said at a joint news conference in Addis Ababa.
The World Health Organization has praised the Chinese government for its actions to contain the epidemic but the US and China have at times clashed over how best to deal with the coronavirus.
Speaking Tuesday, Pompeo said that the outbreak was now a problem "of global scale."
"We wish that (information sharing) could have happened more quickly. But we are hopeful that the Chinese government will increase its transparency,” he said.
Latest Diamond Princess passengers leave the stricken cruise ship, ending lengthy quarantine
Passengers have started disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship following a two-week quarantine due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a CNN team in Yokohama.
CNN’s Mark Phillips saw five elderly couples leave the passenger terminal on Wednesday morning local time. Once they left the terminal they got into taxis and drove away.
According to the ship's captain, disembarkation was due to start at about 10:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time -- but it might take several days until all the passengers can leave.
“We are in the process of delivering a letter to your staterooms, explaining the disembarkation process including the possibility of additional charter flights from various countries that you may be eligible to travel on”, the captain said in a Tuesday announcement.
US passengers face longer wait: As of Tuesday, a total of 545 confirmed cases of the virus had been linked to the ship.
The US Embassy in Tokyo announced Tuesday that all passengers from the Diamond Princess would need to wait 14 days before they were allowed to travel to the United States.
"Please be assured that the U.S. Embassy is fully aware of the difficulty of this situation and will continue to support you to the fullest extent possible," the embassy said in a statement.
If you're just joining us, here is the latest on the coronavirus
At least 2,009 people have now died from the novel coronavirus, the vast majority of them in mainland China. China's Health Commission announced 136 new deaths since Monday, bringing the countrywide toll to 2,004.
Cases pass 1,000 outside China: More than 1,000 people have now been infected with the virus outside mainland China. Japan and Singapore are still seeing a steady rise in cases, with the Ministry of Health in Tokyo reporting seven new infections on Tuesday.
Cruise ship disembarks: After weeks under quarantine in Japan, the passengers of the Diamond Princess will begin to disembark today.
It will take days to get all those onboard off the ship, but it will be a relief for the cruise goers who have tested negative for the coronavirus. More than 500 of their fellow passengers have already been diagnosed with the virus.
But the US embassy in Tokyo said in a statement Wednesday that there was still a "high risk" of exposure and so no one was allowed to return to the US from the ship for a further 14 days.
Canada evacuation: A chartered airplane that will evacuate Canadian citizens from the Diamond Princess is on its way, according to Global Affairs Canada. The flight is expected to depart Tokyo Haneda Airport on Thursday.
Westerdam waits: Meanwhile, test results are pending for 1,000 crew and passengers waiting aboard the Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia. One passenger is said to have tested positive for the virus by Malaysian authorities after she was transiting through the country. Passengers from the ship disembarked in Cambodia on Friday after being refused entry at several ports.
Positive spin: Chinese state-run media is pushing the message that the worst of the crisis is over. In a phone call with the UK prime minister Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said there was "visible progress." According to state news agency Xinhua, Xi said that the epidemic had now reached a "crucial time."
Vaccine in the works: A vaccine for the novel coronavirus could take 12 to 18 months, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday during a news briefing. But a vaccine is preparing for “the worst situation,” he said, and for now, long-term preparation needs to be balanced with immediate public health solutions that contain the virus and keep the fatality rate low.
Coronavirus cases are spiking in Japan
Japan has seven new cases of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on Tuesday.
About the cases: The new cases include a teen in Wakayama and a male doctor in his 30s who went aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The doctor is a member of the disaster medical assistance team.
In Japan, a total of 613 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 545 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 68 outside the ship.
Virus guidelines: Amid a spike in cases, Japan's health ministry issued guidelines Monday for people experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus in an effort to to prevent worried citizens from inundating hospitals by providing them with specific hotlines to call.
People who are feeling lethargic, experiencing shortness of breath, or who have had a temperature of 37.5 Celsius or higher for four days should call nationwide healthcare centers that are in charge of responding to the outbreak, the health ministry advises.
Biggest outbreaks outside mainland China: Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong are the locations with the most diagnosed cases outside of mainland China.
Singapore has 81 infections while Hong Kong has 62.
