Commuters pass through a train station in Tokyo's Ginza district on Monday, February 17. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Japan has seven new cases of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on Tuesday.

About the cases: The new cases include a teen in Wakayama and a male doctor in his 30s who went aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The doctor is a member of the disaster medical assistance team.

In Japan, a total of 613 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 545 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 68 outside the ship.

Virus guidelines: Amid a spike in cases, Japan's health ministry issued guidelines Monday for people experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus in an effort to to prevent worried citizens from inundating hospitals by providing them with specific hotlines to call.

People who are feeling lethargic, experiencing shortness of breath, or who have had a temperature of 37.5 Celsius or higher for four days should call nationwide healthcare centers that are in charge of responding to the outbreak, the health ministry advises.

Biggest outbreaks outside mainland China: Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong are the locations with the most diagnosed cases outside of mainland China.

Singapore has 81 infections while Hong Kong has 62.