Coronavirus death toll rises above 2,000 worldwide
Coronavirus cases are spiking in Japan
Japan has seven new cases of novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced on Tuesday.
About the cases: The new cases include a teen in Wakayama and a male doctor in his 30s who went aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The doctor is a member of the disaster medical assistance team.
In Japan, a total of 613 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with 545 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 68 outside the ship.
Virus guidelines: Amid a spike in cases, Japan's health ministry issued guidelines Monday for people experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus in an effort to to prevent worried citizens from inundating hospitals by providing them with specific hotlines to call.
People who are feeling lethargic, experiencing shortness of breath, or who have had a temperature of 37.5 Celsius or higher for four days should call nationwide healthcare centers that are in charge of responding to the outbreak, the health ministry advises.
Biggest outbreaks outside mainland China: Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong are the locations with the most diagnosed cases outside of mainland China.
Singapore has 81 infections while Hong Kong has 62.
Global death toll for coronavirus exceeds 2,000
More than 2,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus across the globe, according to the latest figures released Tuesday.
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported Tuesday that 136 more people died of coronavirus in mainland China, 132 of which occurred in Hubei province.
The latest figures bring the total number of deaths in mainland China to 2,004, and the global death toll to 2,009. There have been five deaths reported outside of mainland China, with Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France all recording one death each.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 75,117, with the majority of cases in mainland China.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.