Coronavirus death toll rises above 2,000 worldwide
Here's how deadly coronavirus is, according to Chinese health officials
The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has calculated a case fatality rate of 2.3% for the novel coronavirus — meaning 2.3% of those known to be infected have died.
Some context: This is higher than influenza, which may hover around 0.1% — but far lower than SARS (9.6%) and MERS (35%).
And remember: International experts have cautioned that early numbers may not tell the whole story. Case fatality rates may come down as officials discover milder cases who don't seek medical care.
Princess Cruises president calls coronavirus crisis "unprecedented"
The president of the company that owns the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess greeted disembarking passengers in Tokyo on Wednesday, acknowledging that customers had endured a "challenging" situation following an outbreak of coronavirus on the vessel.
"This is an unprecedented situation," Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises, said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.
"Nobody going on vacation thinks that they're going to be notified in the last days that they've got an extension ... and they're not going to be allowed to leave their cabins," she added.
The Diamond Princess ship became a floating quarantine zone earlier this month. Dozens of passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, effectively trapping more than 3,000 people, including 428 Americans, on board.
A total of 624 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been linked to the boat -- the largest outbreak outside of China.
Swartz also specifically highlighted the actions of the ship’s crew. Japan’s government did not allow the roughly 1,000 crew members to be quarantined unless they took ill, instead asking them to work and serve the rest of the passengers throughout the two-week period.
“I think the guests and our crew who came together to help support each other, from 57 different countries and regions around the world really lifted each other's hearts, as did social media play a critical role in that.”
"Our guests shared stories about living in the cabin for 14 days, clearly it was an uncomfortable, challenging situation," Swartz added.
Even though the departing passengers have tested negative for the virus and endured the 14-day quarantine, there is mounting evidence from infectious disease experts that they could unknowingly be carrying the virus back into their communities.
On Monday, the United States evacuated more than 300 American passengers who had tested negative for the virus from the Diamond Princess, only to discover that more than a dozen of them were infected.
Canada, Australia and Hong Kong have arranged charter flights to take their citizens home after they leave the ship.
Princess Cruises, which operates a fleet of 20 ships, is the third largest cruise line in the world.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak onboard the Diamond Princess, the company has canceled dozens of sailings, and is moving one of its ships, the Sapphire Princess, from Shanghai to Australia.
Shares in Princess Cruises' parent company Carnival Corporation are down nearly 16% for the year. Carnival said last week that the hit to global bookings and canceled voyages "will have a material impact" on its finances.
Carnival runs its flagship Carnival Cruise Line, the Princess Cruises brand and the Holland America Line, whose fleet includes the Westerdam, a ship that has been linked to one confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Passenger weeps after leaving cruise ship quarantine:
US health agency issues coronavirus-related travel advisory for Hong Kong
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new travel advisory today for Hong Kong due to the coronavirus outbreak.
This is the only coronavirus-related travel advisory the agency has issued outside of mainland China.
The CDC advises travelers to “practice usual precautions,” in accordance with a “Watch - Level 1” notice of three possible levels.These precautions include avoiding contact with sick people and cleaning hands. The agency also advises people to seek medical advice if they have spent time in Hong Kong during the last two weeks and feel ill with fever or respiratory symptoms.
"At this time, CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to Hong Kong,” the agency posted on its website on Wednesday.
The agency currently lists mainland China as “Warning - Level 3” and advises travelers to “avoid nonessential travel.” The notice excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Scientists on coronavirus origin rumors: "Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear"
Scientists around the world are slamming and debunking conspiracy theories that the novel coronavirus has its origins not in animals, but in a Chinese laboratory, according to a statement published today in the medical journal The Lancet.
"We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin,” wrote the 27 authors, citing studies from scientists in multiple countries that have analyzed the virus’ genetic makeup.
These studies "overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife, as have so many other emerging pathogens.”
"Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumours, and prejudice that jeopardise our global collaboration in the fight against this virus," the scientists wrote in a statement.
What this is about: CNN previously reported statements by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas this week on Fox News saying that “this virus did not originate in the Wuhan animal market” and implying that it may have started in a laboratory not far away. "We don't have evidence that this disease originated there ... but we at least have to ask the question,” Cotton said.
Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases
Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the nationwide total to 84 confirmed cases.
Here's a look at the new cases:
- The first is a 57 year-old woman who is a Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to China. On Saturday, she was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward comprising of other patients at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. However, yesterday afernoon, subsequent test results confirmed she’s infected with the novel coronavirus. She has been isolated since. Patients who had shared the same room as her have also been tested for the novel coronavirus. Their results are pending.
- The second case is a 54 year-old male Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to China, but who travels frequently to Malaysia for work purposes. He was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning and is currently in isolation.
- The third case involves a 35 year-old female Singapore Citizen.Though she has no recent travel history to China, she is linked to another previously confirmed case. This case involves a 28 year-old male Singapore Citizen with no recent travel history to China but he is linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God.
China expelled 3 journalists over a coronavirus opinion piece. Here's how foreign correspondents are reacting.
The Chinese government announced today that it would revoke the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters, the largest such expulsion of overseas media from the country in recent years.
What this is about: Chinese officials say the expulsion was due to an opinion piece the Wall Street Journal published earlier this month, entitled "China is the real sick man of Asia." It criticized China's initial reaction to the coronavirus epidemic and hypothesized what effect the outbreak might have on the country's economy and political system.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) — a group of journalists based in China — expressed "deep concern and strong condemnation" over the expulsion.
The group said China's move "is an extreme and obvious attempt by the Chinese authorities to intimidate foreign news organizations by taking retribution against their China-based correspondents."
"FCCC member correspondents and their colleagues in China are suffering from an increasing frequency of harassment, surveillance and intimidation from authorities," said the statement.
"The expulsion of these three WSJ reporters is only the latest, and most alarming, measure authorities have taken."
China has not expelled a foreign correspondent since 1998, according to the FCCC.
Here's where coronavirus cases have been reported around the world
Here's a look at where the cases are throughout the world, according to World Health Organization data.
These numbers may differ from those reported by national health authorities, who report updated totals at different times than the WHO.
