Countries plan evacuations from Diamond Princess in Japan as coronavirus cases increase
Japan issues coronavirus guidelines as infections spread
Japan’s health ministry has issued guidelines for people experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus, as the country steps up efforts to contain its spread.
People who are feeling lethargic, experiencing shortness of breath, or who have had a temperature of 37.5 Celsius or higher for four days should call nationwide healthcare centers that are in charge of responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry advises.
The guidance is geared to prevent worried citizens from inundating hospitals by providing them with specific hotlines to call.
It comes as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting with medical experts over the weekend and Japan’s health minister warned on Sunday that the nation is “entering a new phase” in the coronavirus outbreak.
“We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places,” Katsunobu Kato said Sunday, after a discussion by a panel of experts.
Kato said that as it would be difficult to track the source of the infections, Japan could see a rise in cases. He stressed that it was important for medical facilities to prepare themselves in advance to tackle a potential spread of the infection in Japan.
Biggest outbreak outside China: Japan has now confirmed a total of 518 virus cases -- 456 related to the Diamond Princess and 62 with no connection to the ship. An elderly woman is the only person in Japan to have died of the virus.
Global coronavirus death toll stands at 1,873
China’s National Health Commission confirmed a total of 98 deaths on Monday from the novel coronavirus, with 93 of those in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
The death toll in mainland China now stands at 1,868.
Five deaths have been reported outside mainland China, with one death each in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France.
That brings the global death toll to 1,873.
The cases:
As of end of day Monday, there were 1,886 more confirmed cases of the virus in mainland China, with 1,807 of those in Hubei.
The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China is now 72,436, bringing the global total to 73,325.
China's NHC said that a total of 12,552 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
South Korea confirms one more case of coronavirus
An additional case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in South Korea by the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
A woman in her 60s with no recent travel history overseas tested positive today, the KCDC said in a news statement.
South Korea now has 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
South Korea is sending a presidential plane to Japan to retrieve citizens
South Korea's government plans to send a third presidential aircraft to Japan Tuesday afternoon, local time, to repatriate its citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who wish to return, according to a new release from Vice Minister of Health and Welfare, Kim Gang-lip.
Seoul is in consultation with Tokyo to work on specifics, according to the news release.
Currently, nine South Korean passengers and five crew members are on the ship.
If you're just tuning in, here's what you should know
The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 71,000, according to the latest numbers from China's National Health Commission.
Here's the latest:
The numbers: 98 additional deaths were reported in mainland China on Monday, China’s National Health Commission said as of Monday -- including 93 in Hubei province. The global death toll is 1,873, including five people outside mainland China.
Diamond Princess: Another 99 cases have been confirmed aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The US has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the ship, 14 of which have tested positive for the virus. Canada, Italy and Hong Kong are also sending flights for their citizens.
Westerdam: An American woman was confirmed to have the virus, after almost 1,500 fellow passengers departed the ship docked in Cambodia for onward travel. Some 92 American citizens are still on board the Westerdam, and 260 in hotels in Phnom Penh.
Decline in new cases: Recent data from around the world — and in particular from China — appear to show a decline in new cases. The World Health Organization says the new data must be analyzed "cautiously."
Travelers denied entry to US: At least 140 travelers were denied entry to US due to coronavirus outbreak. Fourteen foreign nationals were turned away at US airports and 126 people were refused entry at land ports from February 2 to 12, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security.
Not a pandemic: Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said the organization is still not classifying the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" because they were not seeing an "efficient community transmission outside of China."
Travel restrictions: Almost half of China's population -- 780 million people -- is living under some form of travel restrictions, as authorities attempt to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions of varying degrees are being enforced in various provinces and cities across mainland China including Hubei, Liaoning, Beijing and Shanghai.