Commuters pass through a train station in Tokyo's Ginza district on February 17, 2020. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Japan’s health ministry has issued guidelines for people experiencing symptoms similar to the coronavirus, as the country steps up efforts to contain its spread.

People who are feeling lethargic, experiencing shortness of breath, or who have had a temperature of 37.5 Celsius or higher for four days should call nationwide healthcare centers that are in charge of responding to the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry advises.

The guidance is geared to prevent worried citizens from inundating hospitals by providing them with specific hotlines to call.

It comes as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a meeting with medical experts over the weekend and Japan’s health minister warned on Sunday that the nation is “entering a new phase” in the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places,” Katsunobu Kato said Sunday, after a discussion by a panel of experts.

Kato said that as it would be difficult to track the source of the infections, Japan could see a rise in cases. He stressed that it was important for medical facilities to prepare themselves in advance to tackle a potential spread of the infection in Japan.

Biggest outbreak outside China: Japan has now confirmed a total of 518 virus cases -- 456 related to the Diamond Princess and 62 with no connection to the ship. An elderly woman is the only person in Japan to have died of the virus.