The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 71,000, according to the latest numbers from China's National Health Commission.

The numbers: Five additional deaths were reported in mainland China on Monday, China’s National Health Commission said as of Monday -- including 93 in Hubei province. The global death toll is 1,873, including five people outside mainland China.

Diamond Princess: Another 99 cases have been confirmed aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The US has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the ship, 14 of which have tested positive for the virus. Canada, Italy and Hong Kong are also sending flights for their citizens.

Westerdam: An American woman was confirmed to have the virus, after almost 1,500 fellow passengers departed the ship docked in Cambodia for onward travel. Some 92 American citizens are still on board the Westerdam, and 260 in hotels in Phnom Penh.

Decline in new cases: Recent data from around the world — and in particular from China — appear to show a decline in new cases. The World Health Organization says the new data must be analyzed "cautiously."

Travelers denied entry to US: At least 140 travelers were denied entry to US due to coronavirus outbreak. Fourteen foreign nationals were turned away at US airports and 126 people were refused entry at land ports from February 2 to 12, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security.

Not a pandemic: Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said the organization is still not classifying the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" because they were not seeing an "efficient community transmission outside of China."

Travel restrictions: Almost half of China's population -- 780 million people -- is living under some form of travel restrictions, as authorities attempt to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Restrictions of varying degrees are being enforced in various provinces and cities across mainland China including Hubei, Liaoning, Beijing and Shanghai.