China is monitoring everyone who bought fever medicine in Hubei

Chinese citizens who bought medicine to treat fever and coughs in Hubei province will be subjected to extra screening by authorities, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

Health workers will collect the personal information of those who purchased the medication in Hubei from January 20, regardless of whether they bought it online or offline, the notice read.

Those individuals will be subjected to extra testing for the coronavirus and may be quarantined if necessary.

Wuhan, a city in Hubei province, is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

People who exhibited fever symptoms while seeking medical care in Hubei since January 20 will also be checked, the notice added.

The policies, which will be implemented with immediate effect, also require pharmacies to submit the identity of those who purchase fever medicine on a daily basis.