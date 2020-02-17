When 31-year-old engineer Edison Zhang was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of people in his home city of Wuhan, he was actually relieved.

As Zhang got increasingly sick, the worst part was waiting for a diagnosis.

"At the beginning, I was scared and fearful," he said. But once his case was confirmed, he stopped worrying. "I knew from this point, there's no other choice but to receive treatment," Zhang added.

Zhang was fortunate to receive a diagnosis. There are reports in parts of China that a shortage of testing kits and inaccurate results are leading to long delays in the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, there were more than 71,000 cases of the disease globally and more than 1,700 deaths -- the vast majority of which have occurred in Hubei province, the central region of China where the virus was first detected.

As the death toll rises, so does the tally of those who have survived.

