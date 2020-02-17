Global coronavirus cases top 71,000 as Americans evacuated from Japan cruise ship
More than 300 passengers from the Diamond Princess are traveling in the US chartered planes
More than 300 passengers, mostly American citizens, from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are aboard two airplanes chartered by the US government, a State Department spokesperson told CNN.
In its communications to passengers on the cruise ship Saturday, the US embassy in Tokyo said US citizens would be able to bring their non-American immediate relatives.
All travelers were screened for symptoms of coronavirus prior to departure and will be screened by staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upon arrival in the United States, another State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
"Only those who were asymptomatic were allowed to board the flights,” the spokesperson said.
“Our primary goal remains ensuring the welfare and safety of all US citizens involved,” the spokesperson added. “The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad.”
Death toll from the virus rises to 1,775 globally
A total of 105 people were killed by the coronavirus in mainland China on Sunday, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) said.
One hundred of the 105 deaths yesterday were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The NHC said that more than 1,933 additional cases of the virus were confirmed Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in Hubei to 58,182.
A total of 2,048 cases were confirmed in mainland China on Sunday.
Authorities said 10,844 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
The global tallies: There have been more than 71,319 cases of the virus recorded worldwide, 70,548 of which are in mainland China. The global death toll now stands at 1,775, with the vast majority of those deaths in mainland China. Five deaths have been reported outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong, one in Taiwan, one in Japan, one in the Philippines and one in France.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The novel coronavirus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, continues to spread worldwide. Japan now has the highest number of cases outside China, with at least 412 total cases -- 356 of which are on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in quarantine in Yokohama.
Here are the latest developments:
- Numbers rising: The coronavirus has killed 1,775 people and infected 71,399 globally, with the vast majority of those figures in mainland China -- and within China, concentrated mostly in Hubei province, where the outbreak began.
- Deaths outside China: There have been two more deaths outside mainland China -- one in Taiwan, and one in France. That brings the total number of deaths outside China to five; the other three happened in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Japan.
- Cruise ship evacuation: Two airplanes chartered by the US government to evacuate American passengers from the Diamond Princess have departed Tokyo, with more than 300 on board. They will head to military bases in Texas and California.
Chinese students spend billions overseas. Coronavirus travel bans will leave some countries seriously out of pocket
If it weren't for the novel coronavirus outbreak, Xu Mingxi would have been in class at a prestigious New York university this week.
Instead, the 22-year-old has spent the past three weeks confined to his family's apartment in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, which is currently on lockdown to prevent the virus spreading.
But even if Xu could leave home, the United States -- where he's studied for the past four-and-a-half years -- won't let him in.
Over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away in Beijing, Alex -- who asked not to use her real name for fear of online retribution -- is in a similar situation. She's spent the past two weeks at home with her mom and grandpa, being delivered groceries by community leaders. She's worried she won't be able to fly to Sydney to study later this month and may have to delay her law degree by a semester.
As novel coronavirus spreads, over 60 countries have imposed travel restrictions on Chinese citizens, hoping to limit their exposure to the virus that has killed more than 1,700 people, almost all in mainland China, and infected over 71,000 worldwide. Both Australia and the US have put temporary bans on foreign nationals who visited China in the 14 days prior to their arrival.
That has locked Xu and Alex out of their studies -- and they are by no means alone.
In 2017, an estimated 900,000 Chinese tertiary students studied abroad. Around half of those went to either the United States or Australia, contributing billions of dollars to their economies -- money that those countries now stand to lose.
