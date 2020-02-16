First coronavirus death in Europe, with more than 69,000 cases globally
Singapore confirms five new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing total to 72
Health officials in Singapore have confirmed five more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country-wide total of infections to 72.
In a statement this morning, the Ministry of Health said all of the new cases had no recent travel history to China, but are linked to previous confirmed cases in the city. Three of the new cases can be traced to the Grace Assembly of God church cluster, one case is linked to the cluster at the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the remaining case had contact with the 59th confirmed case.
The outlook in Singapore: According to the Ministry of Health, 18 patients have so far made a full recovery from the virus and been discharged from the hospital. Fifty-four cases remain in hospital with six patients currently in critical condition.
There were 2,009 more cases of the virus in China on Saturday, and 142 deaths
Another 142 people died from coronavirus in mainland China on Saturday, the country's National Health Commission said today. That brings the worldwide total of deaths to 1,669, all but four of which occurred in mainland China.
By the end of Saturday, 68,500 cases of the virus had been recorded in mainland China, an increase of 2,009 from the previous day. Globally, there have been 69,000 confirmed cases, with the largest outbreaks outside of mainland China being reported in Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong.
So far, almost 9,500 patients with the coronavirus have been treated and discharged from hospitals across China, the commission said.
Chinese students spend billions overseas. Coronavirus travel bans will leave some countries seriously out of pocket
As novel coronavirus spreads, over 60 countries have imposed travel restrictions on Chinese citizens, hoping to limit their exposure to the virus that has killed more than 1,600 people, almost all in mainland China, and infected over 67,000 worldwide. Both Australia and the US have put temporary bans on foreign nationals who visited China in the 14 days prior to their arrival.
That has locked many Chinese students out of their studies -- leaving them trapped at home thousands of miles from their universities.
In 2017, an estimated 900,000 Chinese tertiary students studied abroad. Around half of those went to either the United States or Australia, contributing billions of dollars to their economies -- money that those countries now stand to lose.
It is not clear how many of the 360,000 Chinese students studying in the US were outside the country when the US travel ban hit on January 31, shortly before many universities were due to resume. But when Australia imposed its restrictions at the start of February, authorities estimated that 56% of Chinese students -- about 106,680 people -- were still abroad. Term was due to begin in late February or early March.
"For Australia, it couldn't have come at a worse time. It's exactly the time of the year in which people are coming from China to Australia," said Andrew Norton, a professor in the practice of higher education policy at the Australian National University. The virus outbreak coincided with the Lunar New Year -- the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar, when many students go home to see their family.
Death toll from virus rises to 1,666 globally
There were 139 more deaths due to the coronavirus in Hubei province on Saturday, the health authorities there said this morning. That raises the death toll at the epicenter of the outbreak to 1,596.
The global death toll now stands at 1,666, with the vast majority of those deaths in mainland China. Japan, France, the Philippines and Hong Kong have also each recorded one death. The French case, reported on Saturday, was the first outside of Asia.
More than 1,800 additional cases of the virus were confirmed Saturday, Hubei authorities said, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 56,249. China has changed the way it counts cases in recent days, now including "clinically diagnosed" cases as well as those confirmed by scientific testing, to allow more people to access the required treatment.
The global tally: There have been 68,940 cases of the virus recorded worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China.
Recovering patients: Across Hubei, more than 5,600 patients have recovered from the virus and been discharged from hospital. Tens of thousands remain hospitalized, however, and the province's health system has at times struggled to cope, despite extra funding and staff from the central government.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all the country's provinces and regions later.
This is where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide
The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
Meanwhile, a number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of the Hubei province and the epicenter of the outbreak.
