Coronavirus cases rise to more than 67,000 globally
Hong Kong government is assisting 11 infected citizens on the Diamond Princess cruise ship
11 Hong Kong residents aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan have been confirmed with the novel coronavirus, the city's government announced Saturday.
Hong Kong authorities said they sent four officers to Japan to provide assistance to the 330 Hong Kong residents on board the cruise, currently docked under quarantined in Yokohama Bay. The officers will deliver medicine and daily necessities, including surgical masks and disinfection products.
The Hong Kong government is in talks with airlines to return residents to Hong Kong “as soon as possible” after the ship's quarantine ends on February 19.
“It is, however, not clear yet as to the exact arrangements after completion of the quarantine period, for example whether all passengers and crew members would require further testing, particularly for those who had close contacts with the confirmed cases. The HKSAR Government is urging the Japanese authorities to advise on such information as soon as possible," the government statement said.
The US will evacuate Americans from Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan
The US government is preparing to evacuate Americans aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently docked under quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The State Department will offer seats on two chartered planes to fly roughly 380 Americans and their families back to the states, Henry Walke, the CDC’s Division of Preparedness and Emerging Infections told the Journal.
The aircraft are expected to arrive as early as Sunday.
More than 3,700 passengers and crew are stuck on the cruise ship after dozens of people tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.
Japan records 8 news coronavirus cases on Friday
Japan announced a total of eight new coronavirus cases on Friday, that are not from the Diamond Princess ship docked under quarantine in Yokohama Bay.
The eighth case is a male Yokohama city officer in his 30s, who helped an infected patient from the Diamond Princess on February 10. He was wearing protective gear and goggles. The health ministry is looking into how he contract the virus.
It brings the total number of cases in Japan to 258, of which 219 are from the Diamond Princess. One patient has died in Japan so far.
The fallout from the death of a Chinese doctor is turning into a major challenge for Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping is facing a major challenge to his vast system of censorship and information control, but history does not bode well for those arrayed against him.
Following revelations that authorities in Wuhan downplayed news of the coronavirus outbreak in December and silenced whistleblowers, there have been numerous calls for freedom of speech and a relaxation of censorship.
Whistleblower doctor: These calls only increased after the death of Li Wenliang, a Wuhan whistleblower doctor who had been targeted by police. Li passed away in hospital last week from the virus, after belatedly being praised by Chinese authorities.
Following his death, hundreds of thousands of people posted demands for free speech online -- that were themselves quickly scrubbed by the censors.
As the outrage threatened to boil over, Beijing quickly dispatched an anti-corruption task force to Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province -- the epicenter of the outbreak, with the clear implication that they would come back with some scalps to assuage public anger. At the same time, state media ramped up positive stories about efforts to rein in the outbreak, and Xi himself made his first public appearance related to the virus.
Xi steps in: Xi's reappearance after weeks of being away allowed propaganda authorities to ensure that he could be cast as the nation's protector, and avoid any of the blame for the myriad missteps by authorities in Hubei and elsewhere. On Thursday it was announced that a key Xi ally had been appointed to run Hubei, while other Xi proteges have been dispatched to Wuhan to help clean up the political mess there.
There are signs, however, that the lid will not be so easily put back on the Pandora's box that Li's death has opened.
Read more here.
San Diego County declares precautionary "local emergency"
San Diego County, in Southern California, has declared a "local emergency" and "public health emergency" due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, said county officials.
County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher called these declarations a precautionary measure that will help the county coordinate efforts to ensure access to supplies and protect public health.
The declaration doesn’t “signify an increase risk to the residents of San Diego County from coronavirus," Fletcher added.
There are currently two American evacuees from Wuhan, China, who were evacuated to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and tested positive for coronavirus. They are being treated at the University of California San Diego Health Center.
Cases in the US: 443 people in the United States are under investigation for the novel coronavirus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of them, 15 have tested positive, 347 have tested negative, and 81 are still pending.
Beijing announces 14-day quarantine requirement for returning residents
Beijing authorities announced Thursday night (local) that all people returning to Beijing will be required to stay at home or under observation for 14 days in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua.
The announcement from the Leading Group of Beijing New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Office said that any individual refusing to do so will be “held accountable according to law.”
Here's the latest on the coronvirus outbreak
The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19, has now risen to more than 1,500 worldwide. All but three of those deaths took place in China. And thousands of new cases of the virus have been confirmed in China, under the country's new broader definition, bringing the confirmed global total to 67,097.
Here's the latest on the outbreak:
- New definition of case: China's case numbers jumped this week -- because of a new definition of "confirmed case." The government broadened their definition to include patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus based on their symptoms, even if they haven't been tested.
- Heads are rolling: A partial purge of officials in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak, began Thursday. The top provincial official has been replaced by a key ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- Chinese medics are dying: Health officials in China say 1,716 medical workers have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including six who have died of Covid-19.
- Experts go to China: The World Health Organization-led joint mission to China is expected to touch down this weekend. The team includes 12 international and WHO experts, and a similar number of national experts from China.
- Third death outside China: A Japanese woman in her 80s died of Covid-19 -- the third death so far outside mainland China. The other two deaths were in Hong Kong and the Philippines. The woman was not connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked under quarantine in the Japanese city of Yokohama.