Hopes dashed for cruise ship couple from US hoping to evacuate

Rebecca Frasure and her husband, Kent, aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. CNN

An American couple from Oregon who traveled in the Diamond Princess cruise ship that's docked at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama have had their hopes of coming home dashed.

Rebecca Frasure has tested positive for the virus, which means she can’t board a flight to the US and has to remain in quarantine at a nearby hospital.

Her husband Kent remains on the cruise ship and it's unclear what he will do.

“It was like a punch in the gut. I was so sure that this was going to come out negative. I was so sure that this was going to come out negative,” Rebecca Frasure told CNN.

Getting out: The US is sending charter planes to evacuate US citizens and their families Sunday evening local time. Those who choose to fly back on the planes will be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive.