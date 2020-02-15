Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases

The Service des Maladies Infectieuses et Tropicales (Infectious and Tropical Diseases Unit) of the Bichat hospital in Paris, France, on January 25. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

The condition of the Chinese novel coronavirus patient who died in France had “deteriorated rapidly” after being hospitalized on Jan. 25, French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said Saturday, adding that he had been kept under intensive care for several days.

“His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in a critical condition under intensive care for several days,” Buzyn said.

The patient in question was a Chinese tourist from Hubei Province, who arrived in France on Jan. 16. The patient was kept under strict isolation after being hospitalized just days after his arrival, Buzyn added.

Buzyn confirmed that the patient’s daughter has also tested positive to Coronavirus and is being treated at the Bichat hospital in Paris, but should be released from hospital soon.

“Her state of health is no longer a cause of concern and she should be able to leave the hospital soon,” Buzyn said.

By the numbers: There are 11 cases of coronavirus have so far been confirmed in France, according to the Health Ministry. Of these, four patients have been cured and discharged, one patient has died, and six remain in hospital in non-severe conditions.