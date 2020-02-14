Coronavirus cases rise to more than 65,000 globally
Japan announces $140 million to combat the coronavirus
A series of emergency measures will be approved by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Friday to combat the novel coronavirus, according to the prime minister’s office.
The government will spend 15.3 billion yen ($140 million) on emergency measures, including bolstering testing and medical treatment capacity, doubling mask production to more than 600 million a month, and credits for small and medium-sized businesses hurt by the outbreak.
Another measure will call for 1,800 beds to be readied for patients and for virus research results to be shared internationally.
Biggest outbreak: The largest outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China is aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, which has reported 219 cases, including a Japanese quarantine officer.
Japan has reported a further 31 cases of the virus outside of the ship, bringing the national total to 250. A Japanese woman in her 80s has also died from the disease.
Here's the latest on the novel coronavirus
The number of new infections in Hubei -- the central Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak -- rose sharply for the second day in a row today after the government adopted a new way of calculating how cases are recorded.
The Hubei health authority recorded 4,823 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, more than double the 2,097 new cases announced Tuesday.
If you're just joining us, here's what you need to know ...
Death toll rises: Out of the more than 36,719 patients still hospitalized in Hubei, 1,685 are in a critical condition. The global death toll rose today to 1,486.
Leadership shakeup: The spike in cases comes amid sweeping changes to top leadership positions in both Hubei and Wuhan.
The Communist Party chiefs of both Wuhan and Hubei were removed from their positions yesterday and replaced with officials from outside the province. Two Hubei health officials were also sacked earlier in the week.
Global infections mount: Both Singapore and Hong Kong now have more than 50 cases of the novel coronavirus, with the former announcing Thursday that it had diagnosed eight new cases.
The number of infections globally has now risen to more than 65,000.
Cruise ship situation is 'dynamic': There have now been 219 cases of the coronavirus found on board the cruise liner Diamond Princess, which is in quarantine off the coast of Yokohama in Japan.
In a message to passengers, Grant Tarling, the chief medical officer of cruise operator Princess Cruises said the situation was still "very dynamic." "The Ministry of Health has notified us that the quarantine period of 14 days will end on February 19. However, as the situation is evolving daily, we do not know at this point what measures, if any, will be required before or after that date." he said.
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,486 globally
The Hubei health authority has reported that 116 more people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths globally to at least 1,486.
The vast majority of the deaths are in mainland China, with only one death in Hong Kong, one in the Philippines and one in Japan.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later today.
Hubei authorities confirmed an additional 4,823 cases of the virus in Hubei, which brings the total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak to 51,986.
There are 36,719 patients who have been hospitalized in Hubei, including 1,685 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority. There are now 4,131 patients who have recovered and been discharged.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 65,191.
Malaysia confirms its 19th case of coronavirus
A 39-year-old woman from China is the 19th person to be officially diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Malaysia, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday.
She is a friend and relative of two of the previous cases and is currently in a stable condition in isolation, Bernama said.
According to the report, she arrived in Malaysia from Wuhan on January 25 with four other people.
There have been no deaths from the coronavirus to date in Malaysia.