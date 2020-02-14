The Hubei health authority has reported that 116 more people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths globally to at least 1,486.

The vast majority of the deaths are in mainland China, with only one death in Hong Kong, one in the Philippines and one in Japan.

China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later today.

Hubei authorities confirmed an additional 4,823 cases of the virus in Hubei, which brings the total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak to 51,986.

There are 36,719 patients who have been hospitalized in Hubei, including 1,685 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority. There are now 4,131 patients who have recovered and been discharged.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 65,191.