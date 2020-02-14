Coronavirus cases rise to more than 65,000 globally
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 1,486 globally
The Hubei health authority has reported that 116 more people died of the coronavirus in Hubei province on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths globally to at least 1,486.
The vast majority of the deaths are in mainland China, with only one death in Hong Kong, one in the Philippines and one in Japan.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later today.
Hubei authorities confirmed an additional 4,823 cases of the virus in Hubei, which brings the total number of cases in the epicenter of the outbreak to 51,986.
There are 36,719 patients who have been hospitalized in Hubei, including 1,685 who are in critical condition, according to the health authority. There are now 4,131 patients who have recovered and been discharged.
The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 65,191.
Malaysia confirms its 19th case of coronavirus
A 39-year-old woman from China is the 19th person to be officially diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Malaysia, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday.
She is a friend and relative of two of the previous cases and is currently in a stable condition in isolation, Bernama said.
According to the report, she arrived in Malaysia from Wuhan on January 25 with four other people.
There have been no deaths from the coronavirus to date in Malaysia.