Laboratory technicians test samples from people for the coronavirus in Shenyang, China, on February 12, 2020. STR/AFP/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that it’s remaking parts of coronavirus test kits because some produced inconclusive test results.

The CDC had sent kits to states to speed up testing. For quality control, the states then had to verify that the kits worked before testing patients -- but some kits returned inconclusive results during this verification process.

Some states said the results they were getting weren’t false negatives or false positives, but were inconclusive, said the CDC. So it's remaking the one reagent in the test that is not performing consistently.

Which labs are affected: State labs that have been successful in verifying the test kit works can go forward with the testing. Those that haven’t been successful will have to wait for the CDC to ship out the replacement components. The CDC did not confirm how many states were affected or when they might receive the replacement components.

“During a response like this we know things may not go as smoothly as we would like,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

“We have multiple levels of quality control to detect issues just like this one. We’re looking into all of these issues to understand what went wrong, and to prevent these same things from happening in the future.”