A United Airlines plane at Los Angeles International Airport on September 27, 2019. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

United Airlines said on Wednesday that it will extend the suspension of flights to China and Hong Kong until April 24.

The destinations affected are Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will evaluate our schedule as we remain in close contact with the CDC and other public health experts around the globe," United said in a statement.

Global airlines cut flights: United is just one of many major international airlines that have suspended, reduced, or entirely withdrawn routes to China and its territories due to the coronavirus outbreak and a fall in demand.

Delta and American Airlines, two of the largest US airlines, also canceled flights. American announced its decision last month after a union representing 15,000 pilots sued the company to immediately halt its US-China service, citing "serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus."