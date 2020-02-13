Quarantine staff in protective gear are pictured at Pyongyang International Airport.

North Korea has extended its coronavirus quarantine period from 15 days to 30 days, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA.

“Anxiety and concern of the international community about the novel coronavirus infection rapidly spreading worldwide are growing stronger with each passing day,” KCNA said.

From the beginning, North Korea “has taken positive measures against the inroads of the epidemic that seriously affects people,” the KCNA report added.

No cases in North Korea yet: Every country and territory within a 1,500-mile radius of North Korea, except for sparsely populated Mongolia, has confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

There have been no cases reported in North Korea, and it's unclear how the country has been able to avoid the virus. Pyongyang has either been very lucky, isn't saying something, or is reaping one of the few benefits of being a so-called "hermit nation."

