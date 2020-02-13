China records over 14,800 new coronavirus infections in one day
North Korea extends coronavirus quarantine period to four weeks
North Korea has extended its coronavirus quarantine period from 15 days to 30 days, according to reports in state-run news service KCNA.
“Anxiety and concern of the international community about the novel coronavirus infection rapidly spreading worldwide are growing stronger with each passing day,” KCNA said.
From the beginning, North Korea “has taken positive measures against the inroads of the epidemic that seriously affects people,” the KCNA report added.
No cases in North Korea yet: Every country and territory within a 1,500-mile radius of North Korea, except for sparsely populated Mongolia, has confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
There have been no cases reported in North Korea, and it's unclear how the country has been able to avoid the virus. Pyongyang has either been very lucky, isn't saying something, or is reaping one of the few benefits of being a so-called "hermit nation."
Death toll jumps by 242 in Hubei, where 14,840 new infections were recorded on Wednesday
Another 242 people died from the novel coronavirus in Hubei province on Wednesday, and 14,840 new cases were recorded -- a huge spike in confirmed infections.
At least 1,355 people have now died in mainland China from novel coronavirus, with 1,310 deaths in Hubei alone. One person has also died in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.
A new way of counting cases: The huge rise in confirmed cases comes from a tweak in how the authorities are tallying infections. The government is now including "clinically diagnosed cases" -- i.e. people diagnosed on the basis of their symptoms rather than testing positive -- to make it easier for those patients to access treatment.
The numbers in Hubei: The epicenter of the outbreak has now recorded 48,206 cases. Of those, 33,693 patients have been hospitalized and 1,437 are in critical condition, according to the health authority. Meanwhile, 3,441 patients have recovered and been discharged.
The global tally: The global number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has now exceeded 60,015, with the vast majority of cases in mainland China.
China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.
Crew of virus-hit ship: "We all are really scared"
More than 3,700 passengers and crew are still stuck on a cruise ship in Yokohama that became a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month.
To date, a total of 175 people aboard the Diamond Princess have become infected and passengers on board have gone public with their fear and concern.
Now crew members are saying that they're also afraid of catching the disease.
Sonali Thakkar, 24, from Mumbai, has worked for Princess Cruises for the past two years. She is part of the security team on board the ship, working on the gangway as passengers are moved on and off.
Thakkar said she and her cabin mate became ill with a headache, cough and a fever two days ago. Her supervisor told her to stop working and she is currently staying in her cabin.
"I'm not eating very well and have been having fevers," she told CNN in a Skype call Wednesday. "We all are really scared and tense."
Thakkar fears that the virus may be spreading around the crew members. At least five have already tested positive for the virus.
Wuhan evacuee tests positive for coronavirus in southern California
A second person who was evacuated from Wuhan, in China, to southern California has tested positive for coronavirus.
The patient was in quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego County, when diagnosed, Ana Toro, press officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN.
More details: This is the 14th confirmed case in the US and the eighth in California.