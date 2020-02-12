An Asiana Airlines plane in Los Angeles on May 24, 2018. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

South Korea's Asiana Airlines has asked cabin crew members to take unpaid leave, after the airline reduced flights to China over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said.

Asiana said today that it is accepting applications from cabin crew members for voluntary leave of absence between February 15-29.

Suspended flights: Earlier this month, Asiana Airlines announced that out of 28 routes between South Korea and China, 17 routes will be suspended most days in February and some until the end of March.

A total of 11 other routes will operate on a reduced frequency schedule.