40 new coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship, including one quarantine officer
A total of 40 more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama port, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato announced today.
This brings the total number of cases from the ship to 175. It has been docked under quarantine since February 4, with the quarantine scheduled to end on February 19.
The 40 new cases include one quarantine officer who came on board to help with the quarantine, Kato said.
In a statement announcing the new cases, the cruise operator Princess Cruises said “we are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.”
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The novel coronavirus outbreak has now killed 1,115 people worldwide, of which all but two were in mainland China. The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now reached 45,169.
Here's the latest on the outbreak:
- Stranded at sea: Thousands remain quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, with a total of 175 cases confirmed on board. And more than 2,000 people are stuck on the Westerdam cruise ship, which has been denied entry to multiple countries despite having no suspected patients on board.
- Hong Kong pipes: City authorities are investigating whether two residents of the same high-rise tower have contracted the coronavirus from fecal matter due to a possible design flaw in the building's piping system.
- Race for cure: Clinical trials are underway as international scientists work with Chinese authorities to try and find a cure.
- WHO prediction: The World Health Organization director general said he believes there is a “realistic chance” of stopping the outbreak, but warned that it still posed "a very grave threat."
Evacuation flight carrying 140 South Korean citizens arrives in Seoul
An evacuation plane carrying 140 South Koreans and their Chinese family members arrived in Seoul today, according to the South Korean foreign ministry.
The plane had departed Wuhan, where the outbreak began, yesterday. This is the third chartered plane South Korea has sent to retrieve its citizens and their families from the Chinese city.
These evacuees will now be quarantined at a military school facility located in a rural area.
According to the ministry, there were approximately 2,000 South Korean citizens residing in Wuhan. A total of 841 citizens had been repatriated so far through the three chartered flights.