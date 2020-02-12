Relatives of passengers wave towards the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama on February 11, 2020. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty

A total of 40 more novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama port, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato announced today.

This brings the total number of cases from the ship to 175. It has been docked under quarantine since February 4, with the quarantine scheduled to end on February 19.

The 40 new cases include one quarantine officer who came on board to help with the quarantine, Kato said.

In a statement announcing the new cases, the cruise operator Princess Cruises said “we are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.”