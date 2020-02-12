People buy vegetables in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on February 9. STR/AFP/Getty

Japan will extend its travel ban to include China's eastern Zhejiang province, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

All foreign nationals from Zhejiang or anyone who has visited it in the past 14 days will be denied entry to Japan.

Zhejiang is located to the east of the virus epicenter in central Hubei province. Hangzhou, Zhejiang's provincial capital, is approximately 750 kilometers (466 miles) from Wuhan, the Hubei capital where the virus began.

As of Wednesday, Zhejiang has confirmed 1,131 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the provincial health body.

Coronavirus in Japan: Japan currently has the highest number of confirmed cases outside mainland China, with a total of 201 cases -- 26 on land, and 175 on a cruise ship currently docked under quarantine in Yokohama bay.