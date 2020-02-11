Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000 in mainland China
You can't make a car with 99% of the parts. Coronavirus could wreck the global auto industry
The human cost of China's coronavirus outbreak is tragic, mounting and already readily apparent. The cost to businesses around the world could also become severe in the coming weeks.
Manufacturers around the world have come to depend on parts from China to keep their own supply chains going. Experts fear that factories across the globe could ground to a halt if many of the plants across China remain closed this coming week.
Auto plants could be among the first to feel the impact. That's because of the massive size of the Chinese auto parts industry and the fact that you can't build a car with only 99% of its parts.
"It only takes one missing part to stop a line," said Mike Dunne, a consultant to the auto industry in Asia and the former head of GM's operations in Indonesia.
South Korea identifies another coronavirus patient. It now has 28 cases
A Chinese woman in South Korea has been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, authorities in Seoul said Tuesday.
The woman, aged 30, tested positive for the virus while she was in self-quarantine. She is the 28th confirmed infection in South Korea.
Another coronavirus patient has been identified in the United States
A 13th person in the United States has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The patient arrived in the US last week at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on a flight from Wuhan and has been held at the University of California, San Diego Medical Center.
No further details on the patient’s condition were provided.
The patient is the seventh person in California who has contracted the virus. Others have been confirmed in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington state and Wisconsin.
A CDC official is in Japan to assist Americans dealing with the coronavirus outbreak
An official from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in Tokyo to assist the US Embassy with its support of Americans on board the Diamond Princess, CNN has learned.
Passengers have been stuck on the cruise ship since February 4, after reports emerged that one of its passengers was infected with the coronavirus that has swept through China.
Since then, 135 people have been confirmed infected, including at least 24 Americans.
“We believe the Japanese authorities and cruise lines are working hard to keep all passengers – and the public – safe,” a State Department official told CNN.
“We ask passengers on board for their patience and understanding and to fully cooperate with and follow the instructions of global medical authorities and the Japanese government.”
Over the weekend, the CDC sent a letter to Americans on board the Diamond Princess advising them of hygiene procedures. “Remaining in your room on the ship is the safest option to minimize your risk of infection,” the letter said.
Consular officers are also visiting American cruise ship passengers who have been sent to hospitals in Tokyo.
Hong Kong apartment building partially evacuated due to fears virus was transmitted through pipes
Health officials in Hong Kong evacuated some residents from an apartment block following concerns two people contracted the coronavirus via the building's piping system.
"As the pipeline that transfers feces is connected to the air pipe, it is very likely for the virus in the feces to be transmitted through the air fan into the toilet," Professor KY Yuen said during an impromptu midnight press conference held Tuesday morning local time.
Health officials have traced at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus to Hong Mei House in Tsing Yi, a small residential island in Hong Kong.
Parts of the building were evacuated while health officials and engineers carried out emergency checks. Professor Yuen said the transmission route is not clear yet, so the evacuation was taken as a precautionary measure to protect the building's residents.
Hong Kong now has 42 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus. Some are believed to have been locally infected, according to Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection.
Here's where the coronavirus outbreak stands today
The total number of cases and deaths related to the Wuhan coronavirus continue to rise, as officials attempt to stop the virus from spreading.
Here are the latest updates on the virus:
- In Hong Kong: There are now 42 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, according to the Center for Health Protection. Hong Kong officials are conducting a partial evacuation of residents from an apartment block because of the possibility that the coronavirus has been transmitted via the building piping system.
- The Mobile World Congress: Amazon and Sony are the latest tech companies to pull out of one of the world’s biggest annual business conferences amid coronavirus concerns. Ericsson and LG electronics have also pulled out from the conference.
- Coronavirus in the US: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed 398 people under investigation for the novel coronavirus in 37 states, according to an update posted to the agency's website on Monday. Of them, 12 have tested positive, 318 negative and 68 are still pending.
- Health workers infected: In the UK, two newly infected people are health workers. Officials are "working urgently to identify all patients and other healthcare workers who may have come into close contact” with them, Public Health England Medical Director, Yvonne Doyle, said in a statement.
- Cruise ship to set sail: After being delayed when four passengers became ill, The Anthem of the Seas will take off today at 3 p.m. ET, according to Royal Caribbean. The ship was docked in New Jersey while the family of four and other passengers were tested for the coronavirus.