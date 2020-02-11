A total of 108 people in mainland China died from the Wuhan coronavirus on Monday, according to the country's National Health Commission (NHC), marking the first time the single-day death toll has crossed into triple digits.

The number of deaths per day in mainland China has steadily risen over the past few weeks, since the Chinese authorities began issuing daily updates.

Here's the breakdown from the NHC:

February 10: 108 deaths reported

February 9: 97 deaths reported

February 8: 89 deaths reported

February 7: 86 deaths reported

February 6: 73 deaths reported

February 5: 73 deaths reported

February 4: 65 deaths reported

February 3: 64 deaths reported

February 2: 57 deaths reported

February 1: 45 deaths reported

January 31: 46 deaths reported

January 30: 43 deaths reported

January 29: 38 deaths reported

January 28: 26 deaths reported

January 27: 26 deaths reported

January 26: 24 deaths reported

January 25: 15 deaths reported

January 24: 16 deaths reported

January 23: 8 deaths reported

Chinese authorities said 17 people had died from the virus before January 23.