Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who has been forced into quarantine. Chen Qiushi

On Thursday, as people across China mourned the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, concerns were growing over the whereabouts of a citizen journalist who had filed vital, critical reporting from inside of Wuhan.

Chen Qiushi, who had been uploading regular online video reports from the epicenter of the outbreak, went missing on Thursday evening, just as hundreds of thousands of people in China began demanding freedom of speech online.

Chen's disappearance: He arrived in Wuhan on January 24, a day after the city was placed under a state-imposed lockdown. He visited overflowing hospitals, funeral parlors and makeshift isolation wards -- offering the world a glimpse into the grim reality at the heart of the crisis. Chen's work had featured in CNN's reporting.

Chen stopped answering calls to friends early Thursday evening, and his relatives later found out that he had been put into "forced quarantine" by the police.

By Sunday, Chen's disappearance had started to gain traction on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, with many pleading for his release.

Hope the government can treat Chen Qiushi in a fair and just way," one user wrote on Sunday morning. "We can no longer afford a second Li Wenliang!"

Read the full story here.