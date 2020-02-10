Wuhan coronavirus death toll passes 900
The coronavirus numbers, broken down
China’s National Health Commission confirmed Sunday evening that 97 more people had died of the Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the death toll in China 908. The global death toll is now 910 with one death in Hong Kong and one death in the Philippines. Let's break down the numbers:
Death toll
- In China: 908
- Outside China: 2
- Global total: 910
Cases
- In China: 40,171
- Outside China: 539
- Global total: 40,710
The vast majority of deaths and cases are inside mainland China, and concentrated in the central province of Hubei. The outbreak itself is thought to have begun in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.
World Health Organization sends experts to China
A World Health Organization (WHO) team left for China on Sunday to assist with containing the novel coronavirus outbreak, said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter.
Aylward has also lead the WHO’s response to Ebola, as well as initiatives for immunization, communicable diseases control and polio eradication.
Ghebreyesus added that "we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg," and the coronavirus could still continue spreading outside of China. He called for calm instead of panic, and international cooperation instead of stigma and fear.
"In the spirit of human solidarity, I salute the doctors, nurses, caregivers and public health workers on the front lines who, at personal risk, are doing their utmost to stem the (coronavirus) outbreak. They are the true heroes of this outbreak," he tweeted.
In Hong Kong, eight confirmed cases came from one family cluster
Eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Hong Kong came from one family cluster, said the city's Center for Health Protection.
The cases, which were reported Sunday, bring Hong Kong's total to 36 confirmed cases, including one death.
The family cluster: The first of these eight cases was a 24 year-old man who sought medical treatment on January 30 after developing a fever and cough.
The patient then consulted a private doctor on February 4 and sought additional treatment at St Paul's Hospital on February 6th. The patient was then placed into isolation on February 8.
The Center for Health Protection then traced the patients' contacts and confirmed eight of the 24 year-old patient's relatives were infected with the novel coronavirus, including his father, mother, grandmother, aunts and cousins.
Hot pot transmission: The 24 year-old patient did not travel during the incubation period. Authorities traced the possible transmission of the virus to a hot pot dinner party the 24 year-old patient attended with 18 relatives on January 26.
The Center added that it is still conducting an epidemiological investigation of two more relatives who are showing symptoms.
Here's the latest on the coronavirus outbreak
The novel coronavirus outbreak that began in December in Wuhan, China, has now killed more than 900 people -- surpassing the death toll of the 2003 SARS outbreak, which killed 774 people globally.
If you're just joining us, here's the latest:
- Cases rise: In total, the coronavirus has killed 910 people and infected 40,710 globally, though the vast majority of deaths and cases remain in mainland China, concentrated in the central province of Hubei.
- Journalist missing: Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist who had been posting critical reports from inside of Wuhan, went missing Thursday evening. Friends and family later found out from the police that he had been forced into quarantine. His disappearance has gained traction online, with many pleading for his release.
- Whistleblower doctor: Chen's disappearance comes right after the death of Li Wenliang, a Chinese whistleblower doctor who became infected after trying to warn people of the virus in December. His death sparked an intense wave of mourning and rare public fury against the government in China.
- Quarantined cruises: More than 3,600 people disembarked a cruise ship in Hong Kong after testing negative for coronavirus. They had been quarantined at sea for five days. Another 3,700 people are still quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Japan, with dozens of infected cases found on board.