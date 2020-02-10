People wearing protective face masks cross a street in Hong Kong on February 9, 2020. Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Eight confirmed coronavirus cases in Hong Kong came from one family cluster, said the city's Center for Health Protection.

The cases, which were reported Sunday, bring Hong Kong's total to 36 confirmed cases, including one death.

The family cluster: The first of these eight cases was a 24 year-old man who sought medical treatment on January 30 after developing a fever and cough.

The patient then consulted a private doctor on February 4 and sought additional treatment at St Paul's Hospital on February 6th. The patient was then placed into isolation on February 8.

The Center for Health Protection then traced the patients' contacts and confirmed eight of the 24 year-old patient's relatives were infected with the novel coronavirus, including his father, mother, grandmother, aunts and cousins.

Hot pot transmission: The 24 year-old patient did not travel during the incubation period. Authorities traced the possible transmission of the virus to a hot pot dinner party the 24 year-old patient attended with 18 relatives on January 26.

The Center added that it is still conducting an epidemiological investigation of two more relatives who are showing symptoms.