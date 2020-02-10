An employee works on an SUV production line on the Beijing Automotive Group Co. on August 29, 2018. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty

The coronavirus outbreak's cost to businesses worldwide is already readily apparent -- and auto plants could be among the first to feel the impact.

That's because of the massive size of the Chinese auto parts industry and the fact that you can't build a car with only 99% of its parts.

China is a major supplier of parts to auto plants around the world -- shipping nearly $35 billion of parts in 2018, according to United Nations data. While some of those parts go to auto parts retail stores, a large percentage of them go to assembly lines and are used to build cars.

But plants across China have been closed for weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak -- and that could mean factories around the world grinding to a halt.

It only takes one missing part to stop a line," said Mike Dunne, a consultant to the auto industry in Asia and the former head of GM's operations in Indonesia.

Plants are closing across Asia: So far most of the auto assembly plants in China are closed; Volkswagen announced it was keeping its Chinese auto plants shut partly due to travel restrictions there and partly due to the lack of parts.

But it has already started to spread to plants elsewhere. Hyundai has shut its assembly plants in South Korea, not because the disease itself has spread there but because it can't keep the plants operating without Chinese parts. Last week, Fiat Chrysler said it has one European plant at risk from the lack of Chinese parts in the next two to four weeks.

