At least 24 Americans among those infected on Diamond Princess cruise ship

A person wearing a protective suit moves between levels of the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship at Yokohama Port on Sunday. Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Several Indian members of the Diamond Princess crew have appealed for help from the Indian government, and alleged that they are at risk of infection by not being segregated.

So far at least 135 people (including five crew members) have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus on board the vessel, amid signs of a full blown outbreak -- one of the largest outside of mainland China.

The cruise ship passengers have been under strict quarantine for over a week now, confined to their cabins as medical personnel conduct tests on the 3,700 people on board.

“We are extremely scared at this point in time,” Binay Kumar Sarkar said in a video obtained by CNN. “Our request is to segregate the crew members from the infected.”

He said neither he nor his colleagues had been checked for the novel coronavirus.

CNN is reaching out to Princess Cruises for comment.

“Only people who are recording temperatures higher than 37.5 degree Celsius are being checked,” Sarkar said. “If Japan cannot take stock of the situation, please ask for assistance. The United Nations and government of India should intervene as soon as possible and help segregate us.”

Please help save those who have not been infected yet. There are 160 Indian crew members and 8 Indian passengers onboard. Please rescue us. Help evacuate us before we contract the virus. 90% of us are healthy as of now. I appeal to India’s Prime Minister Modi, please bring us home safe and sound.”

On February 7, the Indian minister of external affairs tweeted that no Indian nationals on the ship had tested positive for the virus, and that his government was “closely following the developments.”