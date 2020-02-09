Coronavirus deaths: Another 81 people died in China's Hubei province on Saturday, bringing the total death toll around the world to at least 813. The number of confirmed cases has risen to at least 27,100 in Hubei province alone, with the global number of infected now at more than 37,000 -- the vast majority in mainland China.

SARS: The number of people killed by the novel coronavirus globally has now overtaken the total death toll for the SARS outbreak in 2003, which killed a total of 774 people across the world.

WHO heads to China: The World Health Organization has announced it will be sending a team to China to investigate the outbreak of the deadly virus, with the team leader leaving for the country on Monday or Tuesday.